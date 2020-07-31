  1. News

NASA reveals how Perseverance is doing as it hurtles toward Mars

By

NASA has offered the first full update on the Perseverance rover’s seven-month voyage to Mars, and the news is good.

Coming less than a day after United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket blasted into the sky from the Cape Canaveral launch site in Florida on Thursday morning, the team in charge of the mission confirmed it’s receiving detailed data from the spacecraft and is able to send up commands as it hurtles toward the red planet tens of millions of miles away.

From his base at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, Matt Wallace, the mission’s deputy project manager, said in an online update that the spacecraft is healthy, and well and truly on its way to Mars.

There were, however, a couple of issues that emerged shortly after launch, with one fixed and the other under control.

Communications

The first involved a minor communications problem with NASA’s  Deep Space Network (DSN), a global array of radio antennas that provide contact between a spacecraft and its team back on Earth.

Wallace explained that the proximity of the spacecraft to Earth immediately after launch saturated the ground station receivers of the DSN, disrupting the transfer of information.

“This is a known issue that we have encountered on other planetary missions, including during the launch of NASA’s Curiosity rover in 2011,” Wallace said. “The Perseverance team worked through prepared mitigation strategies that included detuning the receivers and pointing the antennas slightly off-target from the spacecraft to bring the signal within an acceptable range. We are now in lock on telemetry after taking these actions.”

Spacecraft temperature

The other issue concerned the temperature on the spacecraft.

“The mission uses a liquid freon loop to bring heat from the center of the spacecraft to radiators on the cruise stage (the part that helps fly the rover to Mars), which have a view to space,” Wallace explained. “We monitor the difference in temperature between the warm inlet to the radiators and the cooler outlet from the radiators.”

Shortly after launch, the spacecraft entered into a shadow when Earth temporarily blocked the sun, causing the outlet temperature to drop, and the difference between the warm inlet and cooler outlet to increase.

“This transient differential tripped an alarm and caused the spacecraft to transition into the standby mode known as ‘safe mode’,” Wallace said.

The team had predicted that something like this could happen during this early part of the mission, and had set the limits for the temperature differential “conservatively tight” for triggering the safe mode.

“The philosophy is that it is far better to trigger a safe mode event when not required, than miss one that is,” Wallace said. “Safe mode is a stable and acceptable mode for the spacecraft, and triggering safe mode during this transitional phase is not problematic for Mars 2020.”

He added that the team is currently conducting the necessary work to move the spacecraft out of safe mode and back into normal cruise mode.

When it reaches the Martian surface in February 2021, NASA’s Perseverance rover will search for signs of ancient life, gather rock and soil samples for return to Earth at a later date, and collect data for future human exploration of the faraway planet.

Editors' Recommendations

NASA: Perseverance rover spacecraft suffers minor communications issue

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V 541 rocket, carrying NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter, sits on the pad at Space Launch Complex 41

NASA successfully launches its Perseverance rover on mission to Mars

The Perseverance rover launches atop an Atlas V rocket

Interplanetary cargo ship built by Airbus will bring Mars rocks to Earth

interplanetary cargo ship built by airbus will bring mars rocks to earth return orbiter

How to watch NASA launch its new Perseverance Mars rover live on Thursday

In this artist's concept, a two-stage United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V launch vehicle speeds the Mars 2020 spacecraft toward the Red Planet.

Konami’s first gaming PCs bear a striking resemblance to the Mac Pro

konami arespear gaming desktop

Google gets grilled at start of Big Tech hearing

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

GMC Hummer EV teased again as reveal date moves to fall

Snapchat releases its diversity report during Big Tech antitrust hearing

Horizon Zero Dawn launches for PC on August 7, specs revealed

Bezos doesn’t deny Amazon used third-party seller data

Zuckerberg wrote Facebook can ‘just buy any competitive startups’

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Jayapal accuses Facebook of threatening to clone Instagram before buying it

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapa

Twitch severs ties with Super Smash Bros. streamer ZeRo

what is twitch

Moesha, One on One, and more classic Black sitcoms are headed to Netflix

Arizona is leading an investigation into iPhone performance throttling