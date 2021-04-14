  1. News

Are you our next writer or editor? We’re hiring!

By

Want to spend your days playing with gadgets and writing about them? Us, too. If you’re passionate, authentic, and willing to dive deep on new products to answer the questions that really matter, maybe you belong on our team.

Digital Trends is expanding its editorial department with three new positions. We’re looking for enthusiastic, seasoned writers and editors to bolster our computing and mobile departments. These are senior positions, so experience at other publications is a must. We have offices in both New York City and Portland, Oregon, but COVID has taught us a lot about working effectively remotely, so these positions are open to anyone in the United States.

Interested? Here are the current opportunities:

Section Editor, Mobile

This Section Editor position covers mobile tech including smartphones, wearables, and tablets andd focuses on the largest, most popular companies and brands in this space including Apple, Samsung, Amazon, Google, OnePlus, and Motorola. The ideal candidate for this position has a deep knowledge of each company’s presence in the mobile space and apassion for mobile technology and consumer electronics.

Senior Staff Writer, Computing

Our next Senior Staff Writer, Computing possesses a deep understanding of PC hardware gleaned from years of experience reporting in the industry. They should not only pull from a bottomless well of knowledge about building PCs, but also a deep passion for what makes that experience so great. You know the ins and outs, and how to explain them in terms an average consumer can understand. Core topics of coverage include processors, graphics cards, gaming laptops, prebuilt desktops, and the vast world of PC gaming peripherals that bring it all to life.

Senior Staff Writer, Mobile

Our next Senior Staff Writer, Mobile possesses a deep understanding of mobile technology gleaned from years of experience reporting in the industry. From an encyclopedic knowledge of Android versions to expertise in all the different flavors of 5G, you know the ins and outs, and how to explain them in terms the average consumer can understand. Core topics of coverage include phones, tablets, smartwatches, and all the associated technologies, from Bluetooth LE to 5G, and the latest Qualcomm chips. Is Wi-Fi 6E worth the upgrade yet? Our future Senior Writer knows, and knows how to break it down.

Read more and apply on the official Greenhouse job listings listed above!

