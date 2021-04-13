  1. News

Blue Origin’s next rocket test will put humans on board, sort of

By

A crew will climb aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket shortly before its next flight test on Wednesday, April 14 … and then climb back out again before launch.

Blue Origin, the commercial space company founded by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, will use the 15th test of its sub-orbital rocket to run through what it describes as “astronaut operational exercises” ahead of the launch of space tourism services in the next year or two.

#NewShepard NS-15 is targeting liftoff Wed., April 14, from Launch Site One. Launch window opens at 8:00 AM CDT / 13:00 UTC. NS-15 is a verification step prior to flying astronauts. Webcast starts at T-60 mins on https://t.co/7Y4TherpLr. Learn more: https://t.co/9c3S3Gxwow pic.twitter.com/lMvf071mtw

&mdash; Blue Origin (@blueorigin) April 12, 2021

“The primary operations will entail Blue Origin personnel standing in as astronauts entering into the capsule prior to launch,” the company said in a message on its website. “These astronauts will climb the launch tower, get into their seats, buckle their harnesses, and conduct a communications check from their seat with CAPCOM, the Capsule Communicator.”

The tower operations team will prepare the capsule cabin for launch and then briefly close the capsule hatch. The crew will then depart the capsule prior to the rocket engine firing up.

After the capsule lands in the desert close to the West Texas launch site, the crew will re-enter the capsule to rehearse the procedures for hatch opening and exit for upcoming full-fledged missions.

How to watch

The launch window for Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-15 test flight opens at 6 a.m. PT (8 a.m. CT) on Wednesday, April 14, from Launch Site One in West Texas.

Live coverage of the mission — including all of the astronaut rehearsal activities — will begin one hour prior to liftoff. You can watch the broadcast by hitting the play button on the video player that will appear at the top of this page, or by visiting Blue Origin’s website. Also, be sure to check Blue Origin’s Twitter account on the day for any updates regarding the mission.

Besides the rehearsals, the coverage will also include the rocket launch, the separation of the crew capsule from the booster, the booster landing, and finally the capsule landing.

Space tourism

Blue Origin is among several commercial space companies looking to launch space tourism services. Its own tourism flight would take paying passengers to the edge of space around 62 miles up, offering stunning views of Earth and space, as well as a brief spell of weightlessness, before returning to terra firma. Virgin Galactic is also planning sub-orbital flights, and recently unveiled a dazzling new space vehicle that it will use for such rides.

SpaceX, meanwhile, is planning more complex, orbital experiences, with its first one planned for later this year. It’s also working with space company Axiom on a mission to send private citizens to the International Space Station in 2022, and could even send passengers on a fly-by of the moon in the coming years.

Editors' Recommendations

Milky Way and Earth feature in stunning space station photo

milky way and earth feature in stunning space station photo from crew dragon

James Webb telescope packs away its massive sunshield to ready for launch

Both sides of the James Webb Space Telescope's sunshield were lifted vertically in preparation for the folding of the sunshield layers.

10 crew members cram aboard International Space Station, but not for long

The Soyuz MS-18 rocket blasts off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan carrying three Expedition 65 crew members to the space station.

NASA’s Odyssey orbiter celebrates 20 years of mapping Mars

NASA's Mars Odyssey spacecraft passes above Mars' south pole in this artist's concept illustration. The spacecraft launched 20 years ago on April 7, 2001.

Radar tech in Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro pinpoints potential threats on map

new ring floodlight cam wired pro uses radar tech lifestyle 5 of 6

Sonos and Ikea might be teaming up to offer speakers that look like art

ikea Symfonisk sonos speakers

Amazon Music now has a car mode, but don’t use it while driving

Amazon Music Car Mode

T-Mobile’s 5G home internet service is now finally official

t mobile 5g home internet

5G home internet: Carriers, coverage, and plans

the best 5g phones for att feature image 2 768x513

T-Mobile 5G home internet: Coverage, speeds, and plans

how to unlock your iphone use with another carrier t mobile hq sign feat 720x720

AMD released a beautiful blacked-out graphics card, but you can’t buy it yet

amd radeon rx 6800 xt midnight black edition

Smugglers transported 300 GPUs in a Mission Impossible-style speed boat chase

nvidia gpus smuggled in hong kong raid gpu seize

Did Intel admit defeat against Apple M1 processor in latest ad?

intel marketing apple macbook pro m1 best cpu 720x720