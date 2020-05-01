How to watch the Disney Family Singalong: Volume II

ABC will air a second star-packed singalong of Disney songs on Mother’s Day. The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II will feature songs from Aladdin, The Princess and the Frog, Coco, The Little Mermaid, and more.

Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Shakira, Halsey, and Idina Menzel are among the artists scheduled to perform during the event. The words appear at the bottom of the screen, so you can sing along correctly instead of mumbling through parts of Friend Like Me from Aladdin. (“So dontcha sit there slack-jawed, buggy-eyed!”)

The first volume of the singalong aired on ABC on April 16, with performances from Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera, Darren Criss, and many others. The show was meant to raise awareness for the charity Feeding America. (You can stream it on ABC, if you missed it.)

Twitter lit up when Beyoncé made her surprise appearance to sing When You Wish Upon a Star in the first singalong, so you’ll want to tune in to see what else ABC has up its sleeve on Mother’s Day.

When does The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II start?

The singalong will air Sunday, May 10, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

Where to watch the second Disney Family Singalong

After the show airs on ABC, it will be available to stream on Disney+, though the date is still to be announced.

What’s the schedule for the second Disney Family Singalong and who’s performing?

Here are the performances ABC has released so far. We’ll update as more songs and singers are announced.

Idina Menzel and Ben Platt, A Whole New World from Aladdin

Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose, Almost There from The Princess and the Frog

Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, and Walter Russell III, Hakuna Matata from The Lion King

Halsey, Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid

Rebel Wilson, Poor Unfortunate Souls from The Little Mermaid

Miguel, Remember Me from Coco

Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, and Hayley Erbert, Step in Time and Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious from Mary Poppins

Shakira, Try Everything from Zootopia

Josh Gad, When I Am Older from Frozen 2

Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey, and Josh Strickland (Disney on Broadway), You’ll Be in My Heart from Tarzan

Keke Palmer, Zero to Hero from Hercules

