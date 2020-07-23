The leaders of the four biggest and most powerful tech companies will testify before the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee in a hearing on Monday, July 27. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Apple CEO Tim Cook are all expected to speak.

The Silicon Valley titans will testify on the issue of antitrust and whether their companies are monopolies. Some politicians on both sides of the aisle have been moving to break up Big Tech for years, and this hearing could very well be the start of concrete action.

“Since last June, the subcommittee has been investigating the dominance of a small number of digital platforms and the adequacy of existing antitrust laws and enforcement,” said House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and Antitrust Subcomittee Chairman David Cicilline in a joint statement. “Given the central role these corporations play in the lives of the American people, it is critical that their CEOs are forthcoming. As we have said from the start, their testimony is essential for us to complete this investigation.”

Here’s what to know about the Big Tech hearing, including how to watch a livestream of the hearing online.

When is the hearing?

The hearing on “Online Platforms and Market Power, Part 6: Examining the Dominance of Amazon, Facebook, Google and Apple” will take place at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Monday, July 27.

How to watch the Big Tech hearing

The hearing will stream live on Digital Trends’ YouTube page. We’ve also embedded a livestream of the hearing at the top of this post, so check back on Monday.

Where is the hearing taking place?

The hearing takes place at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C., but witnesses and members are allowed to appear virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Will the executives appear virtually or in person?

Cook, Zuckerberg, Pichai, and Bezos will have the option to either come to the hearing in person or appear virtually, but it’s not clear which option they’ll choose. It will be Bezos’ first time appearing before Congress.

Why should I care about the hearing?

The antitrust hearing is a major step in a series of monthslong antitrust investigations by lawmakers and federal agencies into the big four tech companies. In February, the Federal Trade Commission said it would be working in conjunction with the Justice Department to study if the companies have leveraged their positions to unfairly squash competition.

The biggest tech firms have been gobbling up the competition for years — for example, Facebook acqui of Instagram, one of its biggest social media competitors. A Big Tech breakup would have a massive impact on Silicon Valley — and the products and services you use every day.

