How to watch NASA’s milestone 300th spacewalk on Tuesday

Two NASA astronauts are preparing for a spacewalk this week that will see the completion of three and a half years’ work to upgrade the International Space Station’s (ISS) power system.

The spacewalk, scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, is notable for being the 300th such outing performed by U.S. astronauts since the first one in 1965 when Ed White exited his Gemini 4 capsule and floated for around 20 minutes while tethered to the spacecraft.

American astronauts Chris Cassidy, commander of the current Expedition 63, and flight engineer Bob Behnken, who arrived at the ISS at the end of May 2020 with Doug Hurley aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon in the spacecraft’s first crewed flight, will finish off work that’s mainly involved swapping old nickel-hydrogen batteries with new lithium-ion batteries on the space station’s Starboard-6 truss structure. The batteries store power collected by the ISS’s main solar arrays, which is then used by the orbiting laboratory.

When completed, the entire operation to upgrade the station’s power supply will have taken 12 spacewalks in all, with the task started by other ISS astronauts in January 2017.

The space station, which orbits Earth at an altitude of about 250 miles, hosts a revolving team of international space travelers who carry out ongoing research in microgravity conditions, so keeping it in tip-top condition is vitally important work.

“For almost 20 years, humans have lived and worked continuously aboard the International Space Station, advancing scientific knowledge and demonstrating new technologies, making research breakthroughs not possible on Earth that will enable long-duration human and robotic exploration into deep space,” NASA says on its website. “As a global endeavor, 239 people from 19 countries have visited the unique microgravity laboratory that has hosted more than 2,800 research investigations from researchers in 108 countries and areas.”

How to watch the 300th spacewalk

Coverage of the event will begin at around 6 a.m. ET on Tuesday on NASA’s website and YouTube channel, while the spacewalk itself is expected to start a short while later at around 7:35 a.m. ET. The work is likely to take up to seven hours, so you’ll have plenty of time to drop by during the morning and early afternoon to see Cassidy and Behnken in action.

