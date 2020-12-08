SpaceX is eyeing the morning of Tuesday, December 8, for its most ambitious flight test to date involving a prototype of its next-generation Starship spacecraft.

The commercial space transportation company revealed the target date in a tweet posted on Monday that was accompanied by a photo of the Starship SN8 prototype on the launchpad at its test site in Cameron County, Texas.

“First attempt of Starship SN8’s high-altitude flight test as early as tomorrow,” SpaceX said in the tweet.

If the test goes according to plan, we’ll see the SN8 fly higher into the sky than any previous Starship prototype, all of which have merely “hopped” a few hundred feet into the air before landing back on the ground.

Powered by three Raptor engines, SpaceX is aiming to send the prototype spacecraft and second-stage booster to an altitude of around 50,000 feet (about 15,000 meters) — some 15,000 feet higher than a passenger plane usually flies. The vehicle will then return to Earth and land upright on the ground in the same way that SpaceX’s Falcon 9 boosters have been doing for years.

“This suborbital flight is designed to test a number of objectives, from how the vehicle’s three Raptor engines perform to the overall aerodynamic entry capabilities of the vehicle (including its body flaps) to how the vehicle manages propellant transition,” SpaceX said. “SN8 will also attempt to perform a landing flip maneuver, which would be a first for a vehicle of this size.”

If the prototype performs well during the test, it will take SpaceX a big step closer to launching Starship atop the massive first-stage Super Heavy rocket, which is powered by 31 Raptor engines.

The ultimate aim is to use the Starship and Super Heavy rocket as a fully reusable space transportation system capable of carrying as many as 100 people and cargo to Earth orbit, the moon, Mars, and possibly beyond.

How to watch

SpaceX will launch its livestream at 7 a.m. local time (8 a.m. ET) on Tuesday with the aim of launching the vehicle minutes later. But the company is advising fans to keep an eye on its social feeds as the plan could change at the last moment.

We’ve embedded the stream at the top of this article, so just hit the play button to get started.

