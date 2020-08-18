  1. News

How to watch the 2020 Democratic National Convention online if you missed it

By

The 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) continues through Thursday, August 20. Every night will feature a diverse lineup of speakers and topics, leading up to former Vice President Joe Biden accepting the Democratic presidential nomination. 

The 2020 Democratic National Convention is streaming live online, and you can watch on your computer, phone, or smart TV for free. The main convention program runs from 6 to 8 p.m. PT every night.

Here’s how to watch the convention if you missed it live.

DemConvention/Flickr

How to watch the Democratic National Convention if you missed it live 

If you missed a night of the convention, you can rewatch the entire program on the DNC’s YouTube and Facebook pages. 

Who are the DNC speakers? 

So far, former first lady Michelle Obama made an appearance at the convention as Monday night’s keynote speaker, imploring everyone to vote in the upcoming election. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) and John Kasich, former Republican governor of Ohio, also made virtual appearances. 

There’s a slew of key Democrats who are scheduled to speak during the four-day event. 

Tuesday’s lineup: Former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York), Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Delaware), former President Bill Clinton, and Dr. Jill Biden. 

Wednesday’s lineup: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California), former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, California senator (and Biden’s running mate) Kamala Harris, and former President Barack Obama. There will also be musical performances by Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson. 

Thursday’s lineup: Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey), former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin), Sen. Chris Coons (D-Delaware), former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, and Joe Biden. There will also be a musical performance by The Chicks. 

Where is the Democratic Convention taking place? 

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the DNC speakers mostly appear virtually. However, Biden will formally accept the Democratic presidential nomination in person at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee. 

