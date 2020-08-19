  1. News

How to watch the third night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention online

Wednesday is the third day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), and there’s a lot in store for the night. 

The 2020 Democratic National Convention is streaming live online, and you can watch on your computer, phone, or smart TV for free. The main convention program runs from 6 to 8 p.m. PT every night.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wednesday night’s programming, including how to watch the Democratic National Convention online. 

How to watch the Democratic Convention online

The convention streams live on the DNC’s official website every night. You can also watch the convention on NBC, ABC, and CBS and the DNC’s social media pages like Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, and YouTube. We’ve also embedded a livestream of the convention at the top of this post. 

Where is the Democratic Convention taking place?

While the convention is mostly taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is officially being held at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee. 

Who are Wednesday’s DNC speakers? 

Each day of the convention has a theme, and Wednesday’s theme is “A More Perfect Union.”

Wednesday’s lineup includes Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California), former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, California senator (and Biden’s running mate) Kamala Harris, and former President Barack Obama. There will also be musical performances by Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson. 

Harris will formally accept the vice presidential nomination Wednesday night. 

How to watch the Democratic National Convention if you missed it live 

If you missed the DNC on Monday or Tuesday, you can rewatch the entire stream on the DNC’s YouTube and Facebook pages. 

