This Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip, “The Notorious” Conor McGregor is heading back to the UFC after a 15-month absence to face off against challenger Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. This highly anticipated welterweight match is the highlight of UFC 246, a pay-per-view event that will air exclusively on ESPN+, and if you haven’t signed up yet, then there’s still time to take advantage of this bundle offer and save some money. Read on to find out more about the main card fights at UFC 246 and how you can stream all the action online this weekend.

McGregor has had a successful (if not spotted) run in the UFC, quickly rising to become the biggest pay-per-view draw in the world of mixed martial arts owing to his skill, showmanship, and colorful personality. The 31-year-old Irish fighter, boasting a record of 21 wins and 4 losses, has held both the UFC featherweight and lightweight belts, but has not stepped back into the octagon since his 2018 defeat at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 — another pay-per-view like UFC 246 and one that saw the highest ticket sales of any MMA event.

Cerrone is another star in the UFC and a worthy opponent to challenge McGregor upon his return to the ring. Now 36 years old, the American mixed martial artist has enjoyed an extensive MMA career with 36 professional victories — the most wins in UFC history — and 13 losses. Cerrone has oscillated between lightweight and welterweight, returning to lightweight in 2019, but will be facing McGregor as a welterweight again at UFC 246.

Both men are walking into UFC 246 a bit heavier, in fact. This will be McGregor’s third bout at this weight, with both fighters expected to be fighting at around 170 pounds. Whether this will make a major difference in either’s performance has yet to be seen, but it’s worth noting that Cerrone has much more experience fighting at this weight, while McGregor has gone 1-1 in his previous matches as a welterweight (both against Nate Diaz).

The co-main event at UFC 246 is a women’s bantamweight contest between former two-time champion Holly Holm and former title challenger Raquel Pennington. You can see the entire fight card here, and also be sure to check out our own picks and predictions for who we think will claim victory in both main events at UFC 246.

UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone is a pay-per-view event that will air this Saturday at 10 p.m. ET only on ESPN+, the network’s premium streaming service. If you already have ESPN+, then now’s a good time to go back and watch some of McGregor’s best matches; if not, then new members can sign up for this exclusive bundle offer and score a year’s worth of ESPN+ along with the UFC 246 PPV package for just $85, saving more than 25%.

