The Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) coronavirus stimulus checks web portal is now live for all taxpayers as of Wednesday.

For those who have filed their 2018 or 2019 taxes, you can use the website to look up the status of your stimulus check, change or update your payment type, or enter your direct deposit information.

Many lucky people woke up to their stimulus check in their bank accounts on Wednesday, but for the others still patiently waiting, you can use the website to track your check’s status.

To find out when you can expect your check, click the “Get My Payment” button under the Filers section of the website. You’ll be directed to another “Get My Payment” page, and after clicking the button again, you’ll be able to access the central system.

Since so many people are trying to access the website right now, the online tool make take some time to load.

You’ll then be asked to enter your personal information such as social security number, date of birth, and street address. Make sure you’re entering in the exact information you used in your 2019 or 2018 taxes, or else the system won’t be able to find your information and will kick you out after too many failed tries.

Even if you are entering the right information, many people are reporting that the website is kicking them out of their session or isn’t working altogether. People took to Twitter to voice their complaints about their experience with the website.

Literally all my friends have received their stimulus checks except me. Then then I go to the “get my payment” tab in the IRS website and this is what pops up…. ????????‍♂️????????‍♂️ Anybody else in the same boat as me? #IJustWantMyStimulusCheck ???????? pic.twitter.com/A70Zw6EDk2 — Jason Andrew Hale✨???? (@EchoesFromAbove) April 15, 2020

So I checked the track my payment on the IRS website, it says status unavailable…is anyone else having this issue? I can’t even get past it to put updated info in…#PaymentStatusNotAvailable — sarah (@Sladd90) April 15, 2020

I did not receive any "stimulus" money today, and apparently that cute little "tool" they have available on the website doesn't work either. It tells me this: Don't call, they say. And there is nowhere on the IRS website that gives you any direction whatsoever on what you do. pic.twitter.com/CuPTWcdJ8M — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) April 15, 2020

Digital Trends reached out to the IRS to find out if they are aware of the website’s issues and when they would be resolved. We will update this story when we hear back.

If you didn’t get your stimulus check today, don’t worry: The IRS says that the payments would be made available to Americans for the rest of 2020 as part of a $2 trillion initiative to counter the economic effects of the coronavirus.

Those who made up to $75,000 individually or $150,000 as part of a married couple, can expect to receive $1,200 or $2,400 in a stimulus check, respectively. If you have children, you can get up to $500 for each child.

Senior citizens and those who rely on social security also qualify and will automatically receive a check.

