  1. News

U.S. tightens restrictions on Huawei access to chips, Android updates

By

The U.S. Commerce Department will make it even more difficult for Huawei to access tech products and software produced and created by U.S. tech companies.

According to the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), Huawei and another 38 affiliates of the company have been added to the Entity List, which imposes restrictions on licensing agreements and hardware exports. The new rules not only makes it harder for Huawei to obtain chips for its devices and Android updates through Google, but ends the Temporary General License (TGL) extended to the company in early 2019.

The increased sanctions on Huawei have put a strain on the company, causing a shortage of necessary processor chips, according to the Associated Press.  Without a lift in sanctions, the company will be unable to produce its own Kirin chipsets.

The addition of the newly banned Huawei affiliates brings the total number of blacklisted Huawei affiliates to 152, and will include computing offices in Chile, Morocco, South Africa, France, Germany, The Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Berlin, Cairo, Bangkok, Istanbul, Dubai, and Beijing.

“Huawei and its foreign affiliates have extended their efforts to obtain advanced semiconductors developed or produced from U.S. software and technology in order to fulfill the policy objectives of the Chinese Communist Party. As we have restricted its access to U.S. technology, Huawei and its affiliates have worked through third parties to harness U.S. technology in a manner that undermines U.S. national security and foreign policy interests. This multipronged action demonstrates our continuing commitment to impede Huawei’s ability to do so,” said U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in a statement on Monday.

This isn’t the Trump administration’s first time placing pressure on China’s tech industry. While the recent extension on the ban of Bytedance has given TikTok an extra 60 days to fight President Donald Trump’s executive order, the new ban on affiliates only lessens Huawei’s chances of success.

Huawei’s trouble with tech acquisition first appeared in 2019, when the Trump administration banned U.S. companies from selling to Huawei without government permission. With the ban firmly in place until 2021 and new export rules choking any back doorways for Huawei to receive aid, the company is facing hard times ahead.

Editors' Recommendations

Expired temporary license for Huawei in U.S. endangers Google, Android support

huawei harmonyos interview peter gauden building full

Trump may move against more Chinese companies after TikTok, Huawei

Trump stylized image

Trump gives ByteDance 90 days to sell U.S. assets of TikTok

tiktok logo next to trump

More than a third of TikTok users in U.S. are reportedly 14 years old or younger

tiktok logos on microsoft logo

New audio deepfake A.I. narrates Reddit threads as David Attenborough

David Attenborough 1

Apple removes Fortnite from the App Store

New Spider-Man: Miles Morales details revealed

Injustice 2 and NASCAR Heat 5 are free to play on Xbox this weekend

The Big Tech coalition probably can’t save the election. But it’s a start

Epic Games is suing Apple over Fortnite, App Store policies

Fortnite also removed from the Google Play Store

fortnite removed from google play store android

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter passes first test in space

Mars helicopter

Autonomous vehicles set to get their own special roads in Michigan

michigan plans special roads for autonomous vehicles only cavnue an arbor road

Epic Games sues Google, Apple for alleged app store monopolies

U.S. Air Force’s secretive space plane bags prestigious aerospace award