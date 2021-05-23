  1. News

See a glittering gang of galaxies in this week’s Hubble image

By
This packed image taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope showcases the galaxy cluster ACO S 295, as well as a jostling crowd of background galaxies and foreground stars. Galaxies of all shapes and sizes populate this image, ranging from stately spirals to fuzzy ellipticals. This galactic menagerie boasts a range of orientations and sizes, with spiral galaxies such as the one at the center of this image appearing almost face on, and some edge-on spiral galaxies visible only as thin slivers of light.
This packed image taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope showcases the galaxy cluster ACO S 295, as well as a jostling crowd of background galaxies and foreground stars. Galaxies of all shapes and sizes populate this image, ranging from stately spirals to fuzzy ellipticals. This galactic menagerie boasts a range of orientations and sizes, with spiral galaxies such as the one at the center of this image appearing almost face on, and some edge-on spiral galaxies visible only as thin slivers of light. ESA/Hubble & NASA, F. Pacaud, D. Coe

This week’s Hubble image shows a glittering host of galaxies of all shapes and sizes. Dominating the image is the galaxy cluster ACO S 295, located 3.5 billion light-years away in the constellation of Horologium.

Galaxy clusters are almost unfathomably large, and in fact, are the largest objects in the universe held together by gravity. They typically contain between 100 and 1,000 galaxies, and their mass can be as large as a quadrillion suns, or 1,000,000,000,000,000 suns. There is also matter to be found in the space between galaxies, which turns out to be not entirely empty. There is intergalactic gas there, forming a plasma called the intracluster medium.

Because galaxy clusters are so very large, their gravity affects light that passes close to them. If you look very carefully, you can see that the background galaxies in the image have elongated and smeared shapes. This happens due to a phenomenon called gravitational lensing. The light which comes from these galaxies has to pass by the central galaxy cluster on its way to us. The galaxy cluster has such a huge gravitational effect that it distorts the light traveling close to it. By the time this light arrives at Earth, the shape of the background galaxies has been distorted.

Gravitational lensing doesn’t only happen with huge galaxy clusters. It also happens on a smaller scale, such as when light from one star passes close to another star. This acts similar to a magnifying glass, allowing scientists to see more details of the background star. This technique can even be used to search for exoplanets, such as will be used in the upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope.

Editors' Recommendations

Here’s how to watch the lunar eclipse this week, live or online

Image of the moon cast in a red-orange tint during a previous lunar eclipse in 2019.

Detecting organic salts on Mars is key to finding evidence of life there

This look back at a dune that NASA's Curiosity Mars rover drove across was taken by the rover's Mast Camera (Mastcam) on Feb. 9, 2014, or the 538th Martian day, or sol, of Curiosity's mission.

Virgin Galactic spaceplane makes it to boundary of space on third test flight

VSS Unity in space over New Mexico

China’s Zhurong rover rolls onto Martian surface for first time

The view from the Zhurong rover as it deploys from its lander.

European Space Agency wants to build a GPS network for the moon

ESA's moonlight initiative aims to put a constellation of satellites around the moon

Solar Orbiter captures incredible video of a coronal mass ejection

The sun, as captured by Solar Orbiter's Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) instrument on 12-13 February 2021.

Perseverance rover will soon begin collecting samples from Mars

perseverance rovers first selfie also shows mars helicopter rover

Jupiter’s second spot is growing and changing and looking real weird

jupiter clydes spot changing jpegpia23609 1

VIPER rover will brave the coldest regions of the moon to search for water

nasa viper rover contract astrobotic news release illustration 16x9 1

The 53 best shows on Amazon Prime Video right now

The Underground Railroad on Amazon Prime Video

Leaked AMD Ryzen 6000 road map reveals huge boost coming to gaming laptops

amd ryzen roadmap 6000 performance mobile mockup

Honor and Qualcomm deal signals a new beginning for Honor, and new phones for us

honor 30 pro plus launch news series branding

6 things you didn’t know you could do in Microsoft Teams

microsoft teams new features for coronavirus digital trends