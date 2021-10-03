  1. News

Hubble captures a galaxy with a highly energetic nucleus

By

This week’s image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows galaxy NGC 5728, captured in both the infrared and visible light wavelengths. This is a particularly energetic type of galaxy, called a Seyfert galaxy, with a very bright galactic nucleus.

“In this image, NCG 5728 appears to be an elegant, luminous, barred spiral galaxy,” the Hubble scientists write. “What this image does not show, however, is that NGC 5728 is also a monumentally energetic type of galaxy, known as a Seyfert galaxy. This extremely energetic class of galaxies is powered by their active cores, which are known as active galactic nuclei (AGNs). There are many different types of AGNs, and only some of them power Seyfert galaxies.”

A spiral galaxy around 130 million light-years from Earth, captured using Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3.
Meet NGC 5728, a spiral galaxy around 130 million light-years from Earth. This image was captured using Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3), which is extremely sensitive to visible and infrared light. Therefore, this image beautifully captures the regions of NGC 5728 that are emitting visible and infrared light. ESA/Hubble, A. Riess et al., J. Greene

Other types of galaxies with active galactic nuclei, like quasars, are difficult to see because the amount of radiation they emit obscures the entire galaxy. But Seyfert galaxies like NGC 5728 can be seen clearly and look much like standard galaxies.

This image was captured using Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3, which images in both the visible light and infrared wavelengths, allowing it to capture the galaxy in all its glory. However, there is even more light being given off by the AGN in other wavelengths which can’t be captured by Hubble’s instruments.

This is one reason why astronomers observe the universe in a variety of wavelengths, like ultraviolet light, X-rays, or radio wavelengths. Each different wavelength allows them to see different features in nature. The infrared wavelength used by Hubble, for example, is particularly good for looking through clouds of dust to see structures that would otherwise be obscured.

Editors' Recommendations

Astronomers discover bizarre exoplanet orbiting three stars

An image of GW Orionis, a triple star system with a mysterious gap in its surrounding dust rings. UNLV astronomers hypothesize the presence of a massive planet in the gap, which would be the first planet ever discovered to orbit three stars. The left image, provided by the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) telescope, shows the disc’s ringed structure, with the innermost ring separated from the rest of the disc. The observations in the right image show the shadow of the innermost ring on the rest of the disc. UNLV astronomers used observations from ALMA to construct a comprehensive model of the star system.

5 home robots you can buy now that are similar to the Amazon Astro

Astro Robot lifestyle image.

God of War teased these 3 major hints about Ragnarok’s story

Kratos and his son sit by a fire in God of War Ragnarok.

YouTube TV reaches deal with NBCUniversal, won’t lose channels

YouTube TV on an iPhone.

Eight tools to stress test your CPU

liquid cool your CPU

The Perseverance rover is a tiny speck in this image of Mars taken from orbit

The white speck is NASA's Perseverance rover in the "South Séítah" area of Mars' Jezero Crater. The image was taken by the agency's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter using its High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment, or HiRISE, camera.

The best family movies on Amazon Prime Video right now

Austin O'Brien in Last Action Hero.

The best kids movies on Amazon Prime Video right now

The cast of The Bad News Bears.

Virgin Galactic cleared to resume space flights following FAA investigation

Virgin Galactic's spaceplane soaring to the edge of space.

See SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft streaking through the sky as it returns to Earth

Dragon reenters Earth’s atmosphere before splashing down off the coast of Florida – completing the fifth reentry of a Dragon spacecraft this year,

Best Verizon new customer deals for October 2021

Verizon 5G Super Bowl

Best cheap laser printer deals for October 2021

brother dcp l250dw laser printer amazon deal monochrome

Best cheap Dell XPS deals for October 2021

dell xps 13 7390 review 9380 ry 1