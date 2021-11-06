  1. News

Hubble spots a ‘superbubble’ in a beautiful emission nebula

Georgina Torbet
By

The Hubble Space Telescope may be experiencing problems this week, but it continues to offer a massive trove of data for astronomers to explore — including this week’s image of the beautiful and mysterious nebula N44.

This nebula has a highly unusual feature: A hole in its center, hundreds of light-years across, which forms a gap called a “superbubble.” N44 is a type of nebula called an emission nebula, which means it is a cloud of dust and gas which has been ionized by radiation from nearby stars and so which emits light in the visible wavelength. However, emission nebulae don’t typically have big holes in their centers, and scientists are still figuring out why N44 has this odd feature.

A dark, starry gap called a “superbubble,” visible in this Hubble Space Telescope image of Nebular N44 in the upper central region.
N44 is a complex nebula filled with glowing hydrogen gas, dark lanes of dust, massive stars, and many populations of stars of different ages. One of its most distinctive features, however, is the dark, starry gap called a “superbubble,” visible in this Hubble Space Telescope image in the upper central region. NASA, ESA, V. Ksoll and D. Gouliermis (Universität Heidelberg), et al.; Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America)

“The hole is about 250 light-years wide and its presence is still something of a mystery,” the Hubble scientists write. “Stellar winds expelled by massive stars in the bubble’s interior may have driven away the gas, but this is inconsistent with measured wind velocities in the bubble. Another possibility, since the nebula is filled with massive stars that would expire in titanic explosions, is that the expanding shells of old supernovae sculpted the cosmic cavern.”

N44 is huge, spanning 1,000 light-years across, and is located 170,000 light-years away in a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way called the Large Magellanic Cloud. Researchers have identified the bright blue area shown at the bottom right of the bubble as being the hottest region where stars are being formed at the fastest rate. The creation of hot stars gives rise to stellar winds which are unusually powerful in this nebula, reaching incredible speeds of over 4 million miles per hour.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch Crew-2 return to Earth from the ISS on Sunday

NASA SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts Akihiko Hoshide of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), left, Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency), and Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough of NASA participate in the Space Olympics onboard the International Space Station.

Mars helicopter Ingenuity is reuniting with Perseverance rover

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter acquired this image using its navigation camera. This camera is mounted in the helicopter's fuselage and pointed directly downward to track the ground during flight. This image was acquired on Oct. 24, 2021 (Sol 241 of the Perseverance rover mission) at the local mean solar time of 12:34:15.

Best Black Friday Dell laptop deals for November 2021

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

5 dumb phone accessories that we love anyway

Image of Fisher-Price Chatter Telephone.

Astronomers want to build an epic $11B space telescope to replace Hubble

Hubble's view of dazzling globular cluster NGC 6397

Hubble Space Telescope is in trouble again, for the second time this year

The Hubble Space Telescope is currently in safe mode once again after an instrument issue.

Haptic feedback headphones are a great idea that still hasn’t been done right

A man's cheeks vibrating with a headset on.

Mirror vs. Tempo Studio: Which smart fitness mirror is for you?

tempo studio review 2 of 5

Forza Horizon 5 vs. Riders Republic: Which racing game should you play?

Multiple cars race in Mexico in Forza Horizon 5.

Watch UFC 268 online: How to live stream the fight

Best Apple deals and sales for November 2021

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Best Black Friday gaming PC deals for November 2021

best graphics card for gaming origin neuron desktop review lifestyle behind shoulder

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now

Regina King and the cast of The Harder They Fall.