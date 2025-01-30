 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News

Humanoid robots to race against humans in first event of its kind

By
Humanoid robots running alongside humans.
Humanoid robots running alongside humans. E-Town

There’ll be huffing and puffing, and probably a fair amount of creaking and clattering, too. We’re talking about the first-ever long-distance running race between robots and humans, which is set to take place in Beijing in April.

The special event is being organized by the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (E-Town) in the Chinese capital’s Daxing district, which is home to more than 140 robot-related companies.

Recommended Videos

Tech firms, research institutions, and robot clubs from around the world are being invited to enter their bipedal bots in the 13-mile running race, which will also include some 12,000 humans, local media reported.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

In a bid to make the race competitive, participating robots must have a humanoid appearance as well as a mechanical structure that’s capable of bipedal walking or running, organizers said.

And as you might expect, wheels are strictly forbidden.

Additional rules stipulate that the height of a robotic competitor has to be between 19.7 inches (50 centimeters) and 78.7 inches (2 meters), and have a maximum extension distance from the hip joint to the sole of their feet of at least 17.7 inches (45 centimeters), Sky News reported.

Participating robots can be remote-controlled or fully autonomous, and teams are allowed to swap out batteries during the race if required.

As for the human competitors, we’re assuming they’ll be closely monitored in case any rogue runners try to trip up robotic rivals threatening to outpace them.

Interest has been growing in racing humanoid robots against human athletes, especially in China. Last fall, a humanoid robot called Tiangong drew attention when it raced the last 100 meters of the Yizhuang Half Marathon in Beijing, and shortly after that a couple of quadruped robots ran as pacesetters at the Hangzhou Marathon.

With impressive advancements continuing to be made in the world of humanoid robots, there’s expected to be a lot of interest in April’s long-distance running race.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
CyberOne robot is Xiaomi’s answer to Tesla Bot
xiaomi cyberone humanoid robot cyber one

Xiaomi this week introduced CyberOne, a humanoid robot that looks set to take on Tesla Bot.

Tipping the scales at a hefty 52 kg and standing 1.77 meters tall, CyberOne showed up stage alongside Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun at an event in Beijing on Thursday, August 11.

Read more
Boston Dynamics’ Stretch robot lands its first gig
Boston Dynamics' Stretch robot.

It may lack the charm of Spot and the agility of Atlas, but Boston Dynamics’ slightly dull Stretch robot is still impressive in its own right -- so much so that DHL has given it a job.

Less than a year after making its debut, the highly versatile robot is heading to DHL warehouses across the U.S. in a $15 million deal that marks the first commercial purchase of the advanced contraption.

Read more
Amazon reveals the science behind Astro, its new home robot
Amazon Astro Robot on a wooden floor.

Amazon has unveiled a canine-like home robot assistant called Astro.

The Alexa-powered, wheel-based bot is designed for a range of functions, including home security, communication, entertainment, and transportation (in its slick promo video, it’s seen carrying a beer, though it doesn't have a robotic arm to actually grab one). Astro has a cute look, too, mainly thanks to its big round “eyes” that appear on a display located at the front of the machine.

Read more