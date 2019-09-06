India loses communication with Chandrayaan-2 moon lander

India’s space agency lost contact with its Chandrayaan-2 moon lander Friday as it attempted to do what it was made for: land on the moon.

The lander attempted to descend to the moon’s south pole just after 1 p.m. PT, making it part of the way before the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) lost communication with it. The agency ended its livestream of mission control shortly after it lost contact with the spacecraft — but not before showing the despondent-looking faces of the mission control crew.

It’s not clear whether the lander actually made it to the surface of the moon — we’ve asked the ISRO for more information, but it’s unlikely even they know the status of the lander. It could have crash-landed, or possibly is just experiencing an communication failure: signals from the lander cut out when as it entered its final braking phase and hit an altitude of 2.1 km or 1.3 miles above the moon’s surface.

“The data is being analyzed,” one crew member said during the livestream.

India had wanted to become the fourth country to land on the surface of the moon, joining Russia, China, and the United States. The lander carried a rover that was meant to explore the moon’s south pole and search for signs of water.

The Chandrayaan-2 mission is not a complete failure at this point: there’s still an orbiter above the moon, which will send valuable data back to Earth.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with the latest information.

