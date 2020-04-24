  1. News

This string of characters is making iPhones crash

By

A strange text bug is causing iPhones and other iOS devices to crash when they receive a particular notification. This news was first reported by MacRumors.

Users on Twitter were quick to identify the culprit character string, which consists of the Italian flag symbol and characters from the Sindhi language, which is spoken primarily in Pakistan and India.

There have been reports of this character string being shared via Twitter, Telegram, and other messaging apps. If the string appears in a notification on a user’s iPhone or other iOS device, it will cause it to crash in some cases, or stop responding to touch input in other cases. If this happens, users can easily fix the problem by rebooting the device, so it’s more of an annoyance than anything else.

Apple has had issues with similar text bugs in the past. In 2018, a more serious bug caused a continuous reboot loop when iOS devices received a message containing a character from the Telugu language. And in 2017, a combination of three emoticons was discovered to be capable of crashing and freezing certain models of iPhones and iPads.

If you want to ensure that this new text bug does not affect your device, the simplest solution is to disable notifications from messaging apps like Telegram, WhatsApp, or Twitter. Stopping these apps from displaying notifications or disabling notifications altogether will prevent the crashing issue.

According to MacRumors, the bug has been fixed on the second beta version of iOS, 13.4.5., but this version is not yet available to all iOS users.

Editors' Recommendations

How to set up two-factor verification on your Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch

MacBook Pro vs. iPad Pro

iPad Pro (2018) review

The best fitness trackers for 2020

fitbit charge 3 lifestyle

Massive iPhone security flaw left millions of phones vulnerable to hacks

track steps iphone using apple health app

The best Nintendo Switch controllers

why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability

The best kitchen scales you can buy

woman baking at home

The best wireless routers

The best outdoor security cameras

The best streaming devices

The best tripods for your DSLR or mirrorless camera

The best water filters for backpacking and camping

best water purifiers lifestraw lifestyle

The best indie games on the PS4

celeste review switch 5

The best PS4 games

best video game series revivals most anticipated games 2019 devil may cry 5

The best laptop cooling pads

The best iPhone car mounts