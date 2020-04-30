New reports about the upcoming iPhone 12 now suggest that the highly anticipated phone could start as low as $649.

Jon Prosser from the popular YouTube channel Front Page Tech tweeted Thursday that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 complete with an OLED screen and 5G connection would start at $649. That price would be groundbreaking since Apple has never sold an OLED display iPhone for less than $999.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 would be priced at $749, followed by $999 for the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and $1,099 for the 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max.

Prosser said that these prices come from the same source that correctly predicted the iPhone SE launch date.

Aside from the pricing, all four models are said to have OLED displays and 5G support. The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max will also come with triple-lens rear cameras, while the first two models will come with dual-lens cameras.

The iPhone 12 is scheduled to launch on time during Apple’s annual fall iPhone event, though the coronavirus outbreak could still delay that event, and ultimately the phone’s launch.

Other reports claim the phone may have a smaller notch than the iPhone 11 series. A recent leak illustrates the layout of the newly minimized notch, and it appears to be around half the width of the iPhone’s current notch.

There have also been rumors that the iPhone 12 Pro Max could swap the curved edges with flat stainless steel ones and more sharply rounded corners — making it seem like a much taller version of the iPhone 5.

Digital Trends reached out to Apple to comment on the pricing rumors of the iPhone 12 series. We will update this story when we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations