  1. News

Astronauts on the ISS pick a second peck of chili peppers

Georgina Torbet
By

Astronauts on board the International Space Station (ISS) have harvested a second batch of chili peppers grown on the station, bringing to an end one of the most complex experiments in growing plants in space to date.

Although some edible plants have been grown on the ISS before, like leafy greens and radishes, the experiment with chili peppers was more challenging than the previous experiments because the chilies are flowering crops and grew for a total of 137 days, compared to the one or two months most previous plants had been grown for.

The four pepper plants that grew for 137 days aboard the International Space Station are pictured shortly before the second and final harvest for the Plant Habitat-04 experiment.
The four pepper plants that grew for 137 days aboard the International Space Station are pictured shortly before the second and final harvest for the Plant Habitat-04 experiment. NASA

The chilies were grown in the ISS’s Advanced Planet Habitat as part of an experiment called Plant Habitat-04. “PH-04 pushed the state-of-the-art in space crop production significantly,” said Matt Romeyn, principal investigator for PH-04 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. “With this experiment, we took a field cultivar of a Hatch chile pepper from New Mexico, dwarfed it to fit inside the plant habitat, and figured out how to productively grow the first generally recognized fruiting crop in space – all in a span of a couple of years.”

The first batch of chili peppers was harvested on October 29 and was turned into tasty tacos for the crew. One of the big advantages of growing chilies is that their spicy flavor is appealing to astronauts, who often request condiments like hot sauce to make their food more interesting.

“The level of excitement around the first harvest and the space tacos was unprecedented for us,” Romeyn said. “All indications are some of the fruit were on the spicier side, which is not unexpected, given the unknown effect microgravity could have on the capsaicin levels of peppers.”

As well as the physical health benefits of fresh vegetables, tending to crops and then harvesting and eating them can be psychologically beneficial for the astronauts as well.

“The biggest benefit that I’ve seen personally is the impact growing plants has on the crew,” said Nicole Dufour, PH-04’s project manager. “They are so engaged when they are interacting with the plants, especially when it’s a crop plant like the peppers. We discovered the crew had been taking the door shade off every day to check on the plants and look at the peppers. That’s not something we asked them to do – they just wanted to because they enjoyed it so much.”

Editors' Recommendations

Chinese rover spots weird cube-shaped feature on the far side of the moon

A strange cube-shaped feature spotted on the moon by China's Yutu-2 rover.

Hubble Space Telescope captures a sparkling spiral galaxy

This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope features the spiral galaxy Mrk (Markarian) 1337, which is roughly 120 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Virgo. Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 snapped Mrk 1337 at a wide range of ultraviolet, visible, and infrared wavelengths, producing this richly detailed image. Mrk 1337 is a weakly barred spiral galaxy, which as the name suggests means that the spiral arms radiate from a central bar of gas and stars. Bars occur in roughly half of spiral galaxies, including our own galaxy, the Milky Way.

Closest pair of supermassive black holes is merging into one mega black hole

Just as people at a busy crossroad may accidentally bump into each other, so too can galaxies in the Universe! But in this case, the outcome is more dramatic than a small nudge. When two galaxies clash, they merge into each other, giving birth to a new, bigger one. One example is the NGC 7727 galaxy, shown in this image from ESO’s VLT Survey Telescope (VST) in Chile.

Street Fighter 5 is one of gaming’s best redemption stories

street fighter 5 retrospective luke figther

This adorable, cheap Amazon gaming keyboard is better than name brands

Akko World Tour keyboard and keycaps.

How to watch NASA’s Laser Communications launch early on Monday

Illustration of NASA's Laser Communications Relay Demonstration communicating over laser links.

Windows 11 review: A new era has arrived

Windows 11 Woman on Laptop Lifestyle

Windows 11 vs. Windows 10: Should you upgrade?

Windows 11 Woman on Laptop Lifestyle

How much RAM do you need?

ram prices are increasing until third quarter 2017 corsair vengeance led ddr4 memory

How to install RAM

How to overclock RAM

how to overclock ram photo by jorge ramirez

How to overclock your graphics card GPU

graphics card shortage

How to overclock your monitor

Alienware AW341BDW Utrawide Gaming Monitor