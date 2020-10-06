  1. News

ISS astronauts take delivery of a brand new space toilet

By

The International Space Station received its latest delivery of food, tools, and experiments on Monday. It also included a brand new space toilet.

The cargo arrived on the Cygnus spacecraft after launching the previous day aboard Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket.

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner used the space station’s robotic arm to assist in the docking procedure 261 miles (420 km) above the South Pacific Ocean, with the procedure finishing at around 8 a.m. ET.

Cygnus, which is also called SS Kalpana Chawla after the first astronaut of Indian origin launched to space but who sadly died in the 2003 Space Shuttle Columbia disaster, will stay docked at the ISS for the next three months.

Cassidy, Vagner, and the third space station inhabitant, Russian cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin, wasted no time in unloading Cygnus, with Cassidy tweeting his delight at receiving some fresh edibles from the team back on Earth.

“The best thing about a cargo ship arriving is getting some fresh food,” Cassidy wrote a post that included several photos of what appeared to be apples and oranges.

With today’s food becoming tomorrow’s flushable waste, attention will inevitably turn to the brand new toilet that also arrived as part of the cargo. The so-called Universal Waste Management System (UWMS) was designed in response to feedback from astronauts, and so should provide a more comfortable experience when nature calls.

It’s smaller and lighter than previous designs, and features improved integration with other components of the station’s water system that will help recycle more urine for astronauts to drink — though only after it’s been properly filtered and processed, of course.

In microgravity conditions, an Earth-like toilet experience could end messily. Space toilets therefore use air flow to pull urine and feces away from the body and into the proper receptacles. With the UWMS, the air flow automatically begins the moment the toilet lid is lifted, “which also helps with odor control,” NASA explains on its website. The new toilet also includes a more ergonomic design that needs less clean-up and maintenance time, and is built with more durable parts that should cut down on maintenance.

The space agency adds: “Less time spent on plumbing means more time for the crew to spend on science and other high-priority exploration focused tasks.”

It’s not clear when the high-tech space toilet will be ready for its first visitor, but no doubt NASA will let us know when it happens. Though maybe we don’t need photos, Chris.

Editors' Recommendations

Cargo spacecraft carrying new toilet to ISS finally launches

A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket launches to the International Space Station on Oct. 2, 2020, from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility, Wallops Island, Virginia. The rocket is carrying a Cygnus spacecraft with 8,000 pounds of supplies and experiments.

The space station’s new toilet remains stuck on the launchpad

Northrop Grumman rocket launch

NASA announces breakthrough in search for space station air leak

nasa announces breakthrough in search for iss air leak space station

How to watch Northrop Grumman launch a space toilet to the ISS on Thursday

The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, with Cygnus resupply spacecraft onboard, is seen in this black and white infrared photograph as it launches from Pad-0A, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

How to watch the first Biden vs. Trump presidential debate

trump vs biden

Apple gradually restores multiple services knocked offline

apple file system

Watch this pilot test a jetpack for a ‘flying paramedic’ service

HP’s Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition is a VR headset that knows when your pulse is up

Olympus sells its imaging division in attempt to save its cameras

No power? The Furrion eRove battery-powered cooler chills for five days

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: Everything we know about Apple’s new phones

iPhone 11 Pro feature image

Amazon introduces Explore virtual experiences platform

amazon introduces virtual experiences platform explore

Shotgun-wielding indoor drone could enter places too dangerous for human troops

flightradar24 tracking drone flights project north korean activists

Google Pixel 5 announced: Lose the frills, keep the great camera experience

$50 Chromecast with Google TV supports 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos