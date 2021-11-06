  1. News

How to watch Crew-2 return to Earth from the ISS on Sunday

Georgina Torbet
By

Tomorrow, Sunday, November 7, four astronauts will be returning home from the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, during a busy period of coming and going at the station. They’ll be traveling through the afternoon, evening, and night, and should splash down off the coast of Florida early in the morning of Monday, November 8. NASA will be livestreaming the astronauts’ voyage and we’ve got the details on how you can watch along at home.

The four crew members are NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Aki Hoshide, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who will have spent 199 days in space for this mission. They’ve been living on the ISS since April this year as part of the Crew-2 mission, named as it is the second operational mission of SpaceX’s astronaut capsule, the Crew Dragon.

NASA SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts Akihiko Hoshide of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), left, Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency), and Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough of NASA participate in the Space Olympics onboard the International Space Station.
NASA SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts Akihiko Hoshide of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), left, Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency), and Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough of NASA participate in the Space Olympics onboard the International Space Station. ESA/NASA–T. Pesquet

They’ll be heading home in the Crew Dragon named Endeavour, which is set to undock from the station on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET (10:05 a.m. PT), containing the four crew members plus 530 pounds of hardware and scientific research. After a final fly around the station, Endeavour will head toward Earth to land in either the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida at 7:14 a.m. ET (4:14 a.m. PT) on Monday.

The undocking and the journey through to the splashdown will be livestreamed on NASA TV, which you can watch either by using the video embedded at the top of this page or by heading to NASA’s website. Coverage on Sunday begins at 10:45 a.m. ET (7:45 a.m. PT), with the closure of the hatch between the Crew Dragon and the ISS scheduled for 11:10 a.m. ET (8:10 a.m. PT). The undocking of the Crew Dragon from the station is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. ET (9:45 a.m. PT), and then you can watch along with updates throughout the day and night until splashdown coverage on Monday morning.

Editors' Recommendations

Hubble spots a ‘superbubble’ in a beautiful emission nebula

N44 is a complex nebula filled with glowing hydrogen gas, dark lanes of dust, massive stars, and many populations of stars of different ages. One of its most distinctive features, however, is the dark, starry gap called a “superbubble,” visible in this Hubble Space Telescope image in the upper central region.

Mars helicopter Ingenuity is reuniting with Perseverance rover

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter acquired this image using its navigation camera. This camera is mounted in the helicopter's fuselage and pointed directly downward to track the ground during flight. This image was acquired on Oct. 24, 2021 (Sol 241 of the Perseverance rover mission) at the local mean solar time of 12:34:15.

Best Black Friday Dell laptop deals for November 2021

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

5 dumb phone accessories that we love anyway

Image of Fisher-Price Chatter Telephone.

Astronomers want to build an epic $11B space telescope to replace Hubble

Hubble's view of dazzling globular cluster NGC 6397

Hubble Space Telescope is in trouble again, for the second time this year

The Hubble Space Telescope is currently in safe mode once again after an instrument issue.

Haptic feedback headphones are a great idea that still hasn’t been done right

A man's cheeks vibrating with a headset on.

Mirror vs. Tempo Studio: Which smart fitness mirror is for you?

tempo studio review 2 of 5

Forza Horizon 5 vs. Riders Republic: Which racing game should you play?

Multiple cars race in Mexico in Forza Horizon 5.

Watch UFC 268 online: How to live stream the fight

Best Apple deals and sales for November 2021

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Best Black Friday gaming PC deals for November 2021

best graphics card for gaming origin neuron desktop review lifestyle behind shoulder

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now

Regina King and the cast of The Harder They Fall.