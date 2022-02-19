  1. News

Setting things on fire on the ISS to study flames in space

Georgina Torbet
By

One of the biggest threats to any space mission, especially those involving astronauts, is fire. Space agencies like NASA create a wide range of fireproof materials for different purposes, but it is still hard to fully protect against fire as differences in airflow and gravity mean fire behaves differently in space than it does on the ground.

Now, a new series of experiments on the International Space Station (ISS) aims to study fire in space to better understand how to protect future space explorers.

NASA astronaut and Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Thomas Marshburn configures the Combustion Integrated Rack to begin SoFIE operations.
NASA astronaut and Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Thomas Marshburn configures the Combustion Integrated Rack to begin SoFIE operations. NASA

“With NASA planning outposts on other planetary bodies like the Moon and Mars, we need to be able to live there with minimal risk,” said Paul Ferkul, SoFIE project scientist at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, in a statement. “Understanding how flames spread and how materials burn in different environments is crucial for the safety of future astronauts.”

A cargo ship launching today, Saturday, February 19, will carry a project called Solid Fuel Ignition and Extinction (SoFIE) to the ISS to be added to the station’s fire research chamber. As well as an experiment into fire suppression and fireproof materials, looking at how flammable materials like plexiglass and cotton-based fabrics are, it will also host experiments into how fire spreads.

“On Earth, gravity has a profound influence on flames, but in the reduced gravity of space, fire can behave unexpectedly and could be more hazardous,” Ferkul said.

The idea is to see how fire behaves when it is in the microgravity environment of the space station, as opposed to the gravity which is present here on Earth. This can then be used to predict how fire might behave in lower gravity environments like the moon or Mars.

“SoFIE builds on NASA’s prior flammability research,” said Lauren Brown, a project manager at Glenn. “Like other flame studies, this research will home in on how things ignite, burn, and are extinguished in space. It will provide a foundation for continuing human spaceflight beyond low-Earth orbit.”

Editors' Recommendations

James Webb’s hexagonal image array shows its mirror’s shape

This early Webb alignment image, with dots of starlight arranged in a pattern similar to the honeycomb shape of the primary mirror, is called an “image array.”

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs. Google Pixel 6 camera shootout

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and the Pixel 6 go head to head in a photoshoot.

All the things the Perseverance rover has achieved in its first year on Mars

Perseverance snapped this view of a hill called “Santa Cruz” on April 29, 2021. About 20 inches (50 centimeters) across on average, the boulders in the foreground are among the type of rocks the rover team has named “Ch’ał” (the Navajo term for “frog” and pronounced “chesh”). Perseverance will return to the area next week or so.

Video games are beating Hollywood at its own game

Uncharted hangs off a cargo container in Uncharted.

10 games by Black developers to check out

black video game developers to check out treachery beatdown city bhm 1

Are Blink’s floodlight and solar panel add-ons worth it?

blink expands lineup affordable video doorbell floodlight camera

BlackBerry is better off dead

BlackBerry Key2 LE Hands On

How to watch NASA launch a cargo ship to the ISS today

Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket on Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport Pad 0A at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia.

Despicable Me 4 will finally arrive in Summer 2024

Gru and his family in Despicable Me 3.

The best video game movies, ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

Split image of Sonic the Hedgehog, Rampage, & Detective Pikachu.

The best smart home gear for people who call PS5 a Nintendo

A family call over Echo Show.

The best weapons in Dying Light 2

A character looks down at a horde of the undead in Dying Light 2.

Best Ninja Foodi deals for February 2022

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4