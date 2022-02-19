How to watch NASA launch a cargo ship to the ISS today

Today, Saturday February 19, NASA and Northrop Grumman will launch a resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS). This will be the company’s 17th ISS resupply mission, following one in August last year, and the launch will take place from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia.

The launch of the rocket along with the capture of the cargo ship at the ISS will be livestreamed by NASA, and we have the details on how you can watch along at home.

What to expect from the launch

The mission will be launched with a Northrop Grumman Antares rocket. The Cygnus spacecraft, which is uncrewed, will carry over 8,300 pounds of supplies and scientific research to the ISS. The research carried by this mission includes experiments into a drug for breast cancer and prostate cancer, an investigation into a new type of lithium-ion battery, and an experiment into plant growth.

“We are expanding the suite of value-added capabilities that we offer through our proven Cygnus program,” said Steve Krein, vice president of civil and commercial space at Northrop Grumman in a statement. “The addition of reboost services to Cygnus’ capabilities provides NASA with an even greater tool to advance space science and exploration, whether that’s on the International Space Station, the moon or beyond.”

How to watch the launch

The launch of the cargo craft will be livestreamed on NASA TV. To watch the launch, you can either head to NASA’s website or use the video embedded near the top of this page.

Coverage of the launch begins at 12:15 p.m. ET (9:15 a.m. PT) on Saturday, February 19. The launch itself is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. ET (9:40 a.m. PT).

The craft will then travel over the weekend, and is scheduled to arrive at the ISS early Monday morning. Coverage of the rendezvous and capture is scheduled to begin at 3 a.m. ET (midnight PT) on Monday, February 21, with coverage of the installation of the craft to the ISS scheduled for 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT) that morning.

Editors' Recommendations