  1. News

James Webb is ready to settle into its new home: Lagrange Point L2

Georgina Torbet
By

The James Webb Space Telescope has been traveling through space since its launch on December 25, 2021, and will soon face the next crucial step in its mission, performing an orbital burn to insert itself into an orbit around the sun.

Webb is set to arrive at its new home on Monday: A location almost 1 million miles away called L2, or the second Sun-Earth Lagrange point. These points are places where the gravities of the sun and the Earth interact so that a small body like a spacecraft will stay in place as it moves with them. There are five of these Lagrange points, called L1 through L5, in different locations relative to the sun and the Earth. But not all of them are suitable to use as orbit.

“While all Lagrange points are gravitational balance points, not all are completely stable,” NASA representative Alise Fisher writes in an update. “L1, L2, and L3 are ‘meta-stable’ locations with saddle-shaped gravity gradients, like a point on the middle of a ridgeline between two slightly higher peaks wherein it is the low, stable point between the two peaks, but it is still a high, unstable point relative to the valleys on either side of the ridge. L4 and L5 are stable in that each location is like a shallow depression or bowl atop the middle of a long, tall ridge or hill.”

The advantage of using the L2 location is in the way it allows the observatory to stay in the shade. The light and the heat from direct sun would cause many problems for the delicate instruments on board Webb, so the best solution is to keep them in the shade. By positioning Webb at the L2 orbit, it ensures that one side of it always faces the sun, with its giant sunshield to protect it, while the other side faces out into the cool of space. And because the observatory is moving around the sun, it can capture every piece of the sky as it travels.

The gravitational properties of L2 also make it easier for a craft to maintain an orbit, plus it has advantages for communications using NASA’s Deep Space Network. Other observatories use the L2 orbit for the same reasons, including NASA’s Wilkinson Microwave Anisotropy Probe and the European Space Agency’s Herschel Space Observatory and Planck satellite.

Editors' Recommendations

Cargo Dragon departure from ISS delayed until today due to weather

Cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov works to configure and activate the Prichal module during a spacewalk on Jan. 19, 2022.

Apple’s mixed-reality headset is running out of time

A virtual reality (VR) headset sitting on a desk.

QuietOn 3 vs. Bose Sleepbuds 2: White noise or no noise?

Bose SleepBuds 2 and QuietOn 3 open cases.

UFC PPV: How much will UFC 270 cost and is there a discount?

watch ufc 270 online live stream 260 ngannou vs gane face off image

Watch UFC 270 online: Live stream Ngannou vs. Gane today

watch ufc 270 online live stream 260 ngannou vs gane face off image

Mary Elizabeth Winstead joins the cast of Star Wars: Ahsoka

Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Birds of Prey.

What’s new on HBO and HBO Max, and what’s leaving in February 2022

Bradley Cooper navigates a carnival funhouse in Nightmare Alley.

Guinan returns in new Star Trek: Picard season 2 trailer

Whoopi Goldberg and Patrick Stewart in Star Trek: Picard season 2.

Leaked Realme 9 Pro specs show a potent Redmi Note 10 rival

Leaked renders showing the front and rear views of the Realme 9 Pro.

The best Bren loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone

The Bren in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Paramount pushes back Mission: Impossible 7 and 8

The cast of Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

Best AirPods deals for January 2022: AirPods and AirPods Pro

Apple airpods pro.

Best headphone deals for January 2022

best headphones sony sh-1000mx2