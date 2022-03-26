  1. News

James Webb’s MIRI instrument has both a heater and a cooler

Georgina Torbet
By

The long process of getting the James Webb Space Telescope ready for science operations continues, with the ongoing alignment of three of its instruments.

Webb recently reached the major milestone of aligning its mirrors with its NIRCam instrument, in a successful step that promises great results to come. “Webb’s alignment at the NIRCam field showed some spectacular diffraction-limited images, producing a tantalizing glimpse of the capabilities this observatory will carry for its science program,” wrote two Webb researchers, Michael McElwain, Webb observatory project scientist, and Charles Bowers, Webb deputy observatory project scientist, both at NASA Goddard, in a recent blog post. “This was a major milestone because it required nearly all of the observatory systems to be functioning as designed. It all worked as well as we dared to hope, and it was certainly a moment to celebrate.”

Now, the Webb team is working on aligning two more of the instruments — the Near-Infrared Slitless Spectrograph (NIRISS) and Near-Infrared Spectrometer (NIRSpec) — as well as the guider, called the Fine Guidance Sensor (FGS). This process is expected to take around six weeks and will ensure that all of the instruments can work together. Along with NIRCam, these comprise Webb’s near-infrared instruments.

While the three near-infrared instruments are passively cooled — meaning that heat is dispersed from the telescope and into space using design elements like heat sinks which require no power — the fourth instrument, MIRI, works in the mid-infrared wavelength and requires active cooling. Because MIRI uses a different type of detector than the other instruments, and these detectors need to be at an extremely low temperature of less than 7 kelvin to work properly, the instrument needs to be fitted with a cryocooler. This refrigeration system uses helium gas and includes pumps that require power but must produce very little vibration to avoid interfering with instrument readings.

In addition to this cooling system, MIRI is also fitted with heaters so that the cooldown process can be carefully managed to prevent ice from forming on the components. The heaters will shortly be turned off, allowing the cooling system to bring the instrument down to its operating temperature.

With the cooling of MIRI underway, it will take a few weeks until the final instrument gets cool enough to be ready for alignment. Then, with all four of the instruments aligned, the Webb team can move onto the next phase of commissioning — optical stability tests and instrument performance measurement — to get the telescope ready for science operations this summer.

Editors' Recommendations

NASA will survey the entire sky with its SPHEREx observatory

Illustration of NASA’s SPHEREx spacecraft.

Best Xbox Live Gold deals for April 2022

xbox one s x deals ebay brandsmart spring sale review 50 1500x1000

How to manage your dreaded video game backlog

Aloy looks over a gorgeous open world in Horizon Forbidden West.

Apple’s hardware subscription plan could open new doors

Apple's rumored hardware subscription service is a compelling rental service

The best Xbox Series X and Series S deals for April 2022

Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S game consoles.

Best Xbox One deals and bundles for April 2022

Xbox One S bundle deals

Best Xbox One controller deals for April 2022

microsoft xbox one review controller angle

Oscars predictions 2022: Who will take home the major awards?

An "Oscars Week" badge on a still from Power of the Dog.

GPU prices and availability: How much are GPUs today?

An AMD Radeon RX 6500XT placed on a motherboard.

Modder tries to fix Apple’s unfixable Magic Mouse

YouTuber Matt Benedetto holding the Magic Mouse and his custom sleeve for it.

Rotten Tomatoes’ Mark Ellis on Halo, Uncharted & video game adaptations

Split image of Tom Holland in Uncharted, Rotten Tomatoes' Mark Ellis, & Master Chief in Halo.

5 movies to watch if you like The Lost City

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in The Lost City.

The most influential women in tech history

Source: Facebook