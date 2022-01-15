  1. News

James Webb begins careful, slow process of aligning mirrors

Georgina Torbet
By

With the exciting process of deployment complete, the James Webb Space Telescope team is now embarking on their next challenge: Aligning the telescope’s mirror segments. This slow, months-long process is required to fine-tune the individual optics into one large, accurate telescope.

The telescope’s primary mirror consists of 18 gold-colored hexagons made of beryllium, which fit together to create a huge mirror 6.5 meters across. It has a secondary mirror as well, which is a smaller round shape and is located at the end of the boom arms. These all require careful tweaking to be in exactly the right position to allow the telescope to be as accurate as possible.

To achieve that, the engineers began by sending commands to the 126 actuators which will move the primary mirror segments as well as six devices that position the secondary mirror to ensure that they were working. With that confirmed, they could begin moving the segments off of the snubbers that they were sitting on during launch to absorb vibrations in a process that will take around 10 days.

The adjustment of the mirrors will take around three months in total, and will require many small, careful tweaks. “Getting there is going to take some patience: The computer-controlled mirror actuators are designed for extremely small motions measured in nanometers,” wrote Marshall Perrin from the Space Telescope Science Institute in a blog post. “Each of the mirrors can be moved with incredibly fine precision, with adjustments as small as 10 nanometers (or about 1/10,000th of the width of a human hair). Now we’re using those same actuators instead to move over a centimeter. So these initial deployments are by far the largest moves Webb’s mirror actuators will ever make in space.”

In addition, each actuator needs to work one at a time for safety reasons, and it can only work for a short period to limit how much heat it creates and spreads to the very cold mirrors. So this will be a long, slow process to get the mirrors tuned.

“This may not be the most exciting period of Webb’s commissioning, but that’s OK,” Perrin wrote. We can take the time. During the days that we’re slowly deploying the mirrors, those mirrors are also continuing to slowly cool off as they radiate heat away into the cold of space. The instruments are cooling, too, in a gradual and carefully controlled manner, and Webb is also continuing to gently coast outwards toward L2. Slow and steady does it, for all these gradual processes that get us every day a little bit closer to our ultimate goal of mirror alignment.”

Editors' Recommendations

The best smart wallets for 2022

Man putting smart wallet in his pocket.

In Project Zomboid, every brutal death is a learning experience

i love my characters brutal stories in project zomboid featured

The most anticipated laptops of 2022: XPS, MacBook, and more

Aasus Zenbook 17 Fold folded in half.

How much does Netflix cost? A breakdown of the streamer’s plans

Screenshot of the Netflix menu.

A glass-backed iPad Pro to likely stay a pipe dream for now

ipad pro 2022 rumor no glass back magsafe concept

This insane widescreen gaming monitor is $800 off at Walmart today

Google’s Pixel 6 issues are causing a crisis of trust

Google Pixel 6 Pro in hand.

Whatsapp iOS beta brings update for message reactions

Whatsapp logo with emojis. Credits: WhatsApp official.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series leak spoils all the surprises

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra flagship tablet.

Timothy Olyphant returns to FX for new Justified miniseries

Timothy Olyphant in Justified.

There’s a SECRET SALE on MSI gaming laptops at Walmart today

MSI GF65 Thin Gaming Laptop (white background)

Netflix increases prices in the U.S. and Canada

Netflix Home Screen.

Nvidia reportedly halts production of RTX 3090 Ti graphics card

Jeff Fisher presenting the RTX 3090 Ti.