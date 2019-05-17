Digital Trends
News

Kwikset’s second-generation deadbolts get smarter and safer

AJ Dellinger
By
kwikset signature series deadbolt second generation 2nd gen

There’s nothing more precious than the people and possessions that reside in your home. Your residence is like the vault of your life, and it deserves to be locked up and safe. The latest smart locks from Kwikset can provide the protection you’re looking for, along with smart features that give you control even when you’re away from home. The company introduced a new generation of its Signature Series Deadbolt with Home Connect this week, which you can buy for $129.

Kwikset, the hardware and home improvement division of the massive Spectrum Brands, has two versions of its second generation of Signature Series Deadbolt locks — one with a more traditional round design and one with a contemporary square style that will fit into more modern homes. Outside of their build, the locks are essentially identical, offering the same protection that you’d expect out of a smart lock.

To help the Signature Series Deadbolt with Home Connect stand out from its predecessors, Kwikset has introduced two new features. First, the locks utilize a newer Z-Wave Plus 500 Series chip, which expands the wireless range of the lock while adding support for improved security protocols and encryption. It also adds support for over-the-air firmware updates so you can easily keep the lock up to date with the most recent security fixes.

In addition, Kwikset has managed to shrink down the build of the lock to create a smaller interior footprint, which makes it easier for the security tool to blend in with the rest of your home decor.

While the Signature Series Deadbolt has been given an upgrade, it still offers many of the features that you’d expect from a smart lock. It offers remote access via a smartphone app so you can lock the door from anywhere with an internet connection, or unlock if a friend or family member needs to get in while you’re away. The app also gives you a lock status so you’ll know if your door was left open or if it’s closed up and secure.

The new generation of Kwikset’s smart locks also sport advanced features, including the company’s patented SmartKey Security technology. This tech protects against advanced break-in methods, making physical attacks against the lock harder to carry out. It also allows homeowners to re-key their lock at a moment’s notice without going to a locksmith.

Don't Miss

Make it so! CBS finally gives Star Trek: Picard series a title and official logo
amazon fire 7 kids edition released new 2019 range
Mobile

Amazon turns up the heat with the new Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids Edition

Amazon has improved the new Amazon Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids Edition by adding improved processors and doubling storage options. Best of all, it's done it without increasing the price for either device.
Posted By Mark Jansen
amazon deal on panasonic beard trimmer featured
Smart Home

Amazon drops price of Panasonic’s Beard and Body Trimmer by a whopping 40%

Amazon is offering a 40% off deal on Panasonic's ER-GB80-S beard and body trimmer, which boasts stainless steel blades -- perfect for those with allergies -- set at a 45-degree angle to ensure the best cut.
Posted By Steve Anderson
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Cars

The 2020 Hyundai Elantra keeps an eye on the road even if you’re not looking

Hyundai has again updated the Elantra, one of its most popular and most affordable models. For the 2020 model year, the Elantra receives standard driving aids like lane-keeping assist and forward collision warning.
Posted By Ronan Glon
how to use instagram guide 12
Social Media

Instagram ditches plans for stand-alone Direct messaging app

Instagram is shuttering it's stand-alone messaging app, Direct, after testing it since 2017. While the messaging features remain intact inside Instagram, the separate app will be discontinued in the next few weeks.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
game of thrones episode 6 trailer photos p1
Movies & TV

The Mad Queen rules over ashes in Game of Thrones’ final episode photos

HBO offered a preview of the final episode of Game of Thrones, which airs this Sunday on the cable network and brings to a close one of television's most popular sagas after eight seasons.
Posted By Rick Marshall
oculus quest review 2
Gaming

YouTube VR app to bring more than 1 million experiences to Oculus Quest at launch

YouTube has announced that the company's VR application will be a part of the Quest launch, which goes down at the end of May. It will be delivering and over one million videos, including Emmy-award winning content.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
samsung galaxy s10 5g test on verizon network chicago feat
Mobile

Verizon’s 5G is blazing fast on the Galaxy S10 5G, if you’re on the right block

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is finally here, and we went to Chicago to test its 5G connectivity capabilities on Verizon's 5G network. Like with the Moto Z3 and Moto Mod, service is still limited, but it's super fast.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
best star trek episodes picard in borg alcove
Movies & TV

Make it so! CBS finally gives Star Trek: Picard series a title and official logo

The Star Trek: Picard series will feature the return of Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and will premiere near the end of 2019, according to CBS. The show will explore Picard's life after the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation.
Posted By Rick Marshall
asus zenfone 6 news camera
Mobile

The Asus Zenfone 6 goes its own way with flip-over camera and 5,000mAh battery

Asus announced the Zenfone 6, a new flagship phone for 2019, which goes in a different direction to others. It has a cool motorized flip camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and an almost stock version of Android.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Xbox PlayStation Microsoft Sony cloud azure game streaming content
Gaming

Sony and Microsoft bury the hatchet to beat Google on cloud gaming

Sony and Microsoft announced a new partnership focused on direct-to-consumer, cloud-based gaming and A.I. solutions. Sony will be bringing its video game and content-streaming services to Microsoft Azure data centers.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Ubisoft game announcement fiscal year 2020 2019 Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Gaming

Splinter Cell may not be one of Ubisoft’s three unannounced games

Ubisoft's fiscal report included the news that pirate game Skull & Bones is delayed a year, but also included plans for three unannounced games. A Ubisoft dev tweeted that Splinter Cell was in development, but the company said otherwise.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Volvo Car Accident Advisor
Cars

Volvo’s new app walks you through what to do after an accident

Volvo's Accident Advisor sends information on what to do after an accident directly to a driver's smartphone. Drivers can also use it to notify their insurance companies and find a repair shop.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Cars

Aston Martin will revive James Bond’s DB5 at a price only Goldfinger can afford

Aston Martin will build 25 new versions of the DB5 from the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger, complete with gadgets. These "continuation cars" will cost millions of dollars, but won't be road legal.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Starlink Launch
Emerging Tech

SpaceX scraps second effort to launch 60 Starlink satellites

Yesterday's planned SpaceX launch of 60 Starlink satellites was pushed back due to bad weather. Thursday's launch has also been postponed, so the company said it'll try again next week.
Posted By Luke Dormehl