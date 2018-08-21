Digital Trends
News

Leica M10-P is so understated, there’s no red logo and (almost) no shutter noise

Hillary Grigonis
By
1 of 3
leica m10 p announced 04 cu 2 hires rgbv2
Leica
leica m10 p announced 03 cu 1 hires rgbv2
Leica
leica m10 p announced 01 totale schwarz hires rgbv2
Leica

Leica cameras are as much about the photographs as they are about the design of the camera itself, but the company’s latest camera is so understated, it even skips out on the iconic red logo. On Tuesday, August 21, Leica announced the Leica M10-P, a sister model to the existing M10 rangefinder-style full-frame interchangeable lens camera, which features both a minimalist design and the quietest digital camera shutter that the company has launched yet.

The Leica M10-P carries much of the same features of the original M-10, except for a few features and design adjustments. The idea of the M10-P is to create a discrete camera with a quiet enough shutter and “quiet” enough design to shoot candid images. Street photography is a prime example (but not the only genre) where photographers look for something that’s not going to interfere with the moment.

The biggest way Leica brings that understated design is through the shutter. The company says it’s the quietest camera since the company began making digital cameras, and is even quieter than the film M cameras. Leica doesn’t cheat by using the silent electronic shutter either — the camera uses a metal blade focal plane shutter.

While the updated shutter is designed to be discrete, that’s not the only advantage over the M10. The camera is the first in the M-line to include a touchscreen. The company says the screen update allows for checking what’s in focus faster in both Live View and playback, along with faster access to the most-used settings. The touchscreen can also be used to review the shots. A built-in level is also included to aid composition.

1 of 3
leica m10 p announced 2018 mathieubittonl1000789
Sample image Mathieu Bitton
leica m10 p announced 2018 mathieubittonl1001053
Sample image Mathieu Bitton
leica m10 p announced 2018 mathieubittonl1004709
Sample image Mathieu Bitton

While the M10-P has a similar magnesium build to the M10, the new body option has a few notable differences. The first is the lack of the red Leica logo; Leica says on its website that some photographers were covering the logo with black tape to be more discrete. Instead of the logo, Leica lettering sits on the top, identifying the camera as one from the luxury brand. The hot shoe slot has a more seamless integration into the design, Leica says.

Besides the more discrete shutter, understated look and updated touchscreen, the Leica M10-P carries many of the same specifications and features from the M10. The M line is already designed to be a minimalist full-frame interchangeable lens camera with streamlined controls. The camera uses M mount lenses and sports a rangefinder-type viewfinder. Other features include a 5 fps burst mode and Wi-Fi.

Sales for the Leica M10-P begin today from Leica dealers. The camera is available in black or silver body styles. Leica didn’t share a price, but the sister camera, the Leica M10, sells for over $7,000 body only.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Everything we know
amazon prime packages
Gaming

Amazon is killing off Prime’s new-game, pre-order discount

Amazon is ending its 20-percent discount on pre-ordered games for its Prime members later this month, instead offering a small voucher for a select number of pre-ordered games. Previous orders won't be affected.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
refrigerator tower drop 45 meter bridge
Smart Home

Here’s why dropping appliances from a tower is not an Olympic sport

Western Australian YouTubers held a competition involving a 150-foot tower, gravity, a target, and household appliances. The event video joins other efforts with darts, tree stumps, jelly beans, and trampolines.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Home Theater

JBL’s Link Bar lets Google Assistant find and play whatever you want to watch

The JBL Link Bar is a soundbar that features built-in Google Assistant support as well as Android TV functionality, meaning it might be the only thing you need to plug into your TV.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu, Kris Wouk
call of duty black ops 4 gun close
Gaming

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ gets ‘Blackout’ beta on all platforms next month

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will hold a beta for its battle royale Blackout mode in September, and it will be available first to those who pre-ordered the game on PlayStation 4. The game releases October 12.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
apple ios developer academy logo
Computing

A MacBook Air with Retina display and Mac Mini “Pro” could arrive this fall

Apple is reportedly working on upgrade to the Mac Mini and the MacBook Air, with a planned hardware refresh later this year. The Mac Mini could get some "pro" components, while a Retina display could end up on the MacBook Air.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
kindle amazon has ended sales of its voyage ebook reader ereader
Mobile

End of the Voyage: Amazon stops selling its $200 Kindle

Amazon has quietly removed its Voyage ebook reader from its online store. The demise of the $200 Kindle, which launched in 2014, leaves Amazon with its basic $80 Kindle, the midrange $120 Paperwhite, and the $250 Oasis.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
the worlds biggest plane now has some rockets to launch stratolaunch
Emerging Tech

The world’s biggest plane now has some rockets to launch

Stratolaunch, the commercial space company led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, has unveiled a set of rocket-powered launch vehicles that will one day travel with the world's largest airplane to send satellites into space.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
asus gets tough with two new tuf gaming fx laptops front
Computing

Asus gets ‘tough’ on gamers using two TUF Gaming FX laptops built for abuse

If you’re looking for a “tough” gaming laptop that won’t set your wallet on fire, Asus introduced two new solutions under its TUF Gaming FX banner. The FX505 dons a 15.6-inch screen while the FX705 sports a 17.3-inch screen.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
playstation 4 new dualshock colors will jazz up your gaming
Gaming

PlayStation 4: New DualShock colors will jazz up your gaming sessions

If your current DualShock 4 controller looks a little on the dull side, then check out these funky new designs just announced by Sony. There are four in all, with Sunset Orange the most likely to brighten up your PS4 sessions.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
insta360 pro 2 announced 3n3a1346
Photography

Insta360 Pro 2 shoots stabilized 8K VR video that you can watch on 4K headsets

The new Insta360 Pro 2 is the first pro-grade 360 camera to integrate stabilization -- but it also packs in a host of other features, including algorithms that allow the 8K videos to be viewed from 4K headsets and smartphones.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
tinder launches u for college students
Mobile

Tinder wants to help you make friends at school this year with Tinder U

Tinder is launching its student-only platform, Tinder U. The feature, available for any iOS user attending a four-year accredited college or university in the U.S., allows you to match with students on campus or at nearby schools.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Yale Assure Lock SL review plant
Smart Home

Yale Assure smart locks can now keep your home secure with Xfinity

Yale Assure smart locks with a Yale Zigbee Network Module can now work with Comcast's Xfinity Home service. With an Xfinity Home subscription, owners can lock, unlock, or monitor locks via a website or mobile app.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Nokia 7 Plus
Mobile

Nokia 6.1 Plus arrives in India; is a U.S. release on the horizon?

It's shaping up to be a big year for HMD. After announcing five phones at MWC earlier this year, the handset manufacturer is reportedly bringing another budget phone, the Nokia 6.1 Plus, to the U.S.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
porsche design huawei mate rs top profile
Mobile

Leaked image of Huawei P20 shows triple camera lens, fingerprint sensor on rear

Huawei is no stranger when it comes to big phones. And this year it plans to go even bigger with the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. Here's what we think we know about the new range.
Posted By Steven Winkelman