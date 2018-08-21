Leica M10-P is so understated, there’s no red logo and (almost) no shutter noise

Share

Leica cameras are as much about the photographs as they are about the design of the camera itself, but the company’s latest camera is so understated, it even skips out on the iconic red logo. On Tuesday, August 21, Leica announced the Leica M10-P, a sister model to the existing M10 rangefinder-style full-frame interchangeable lens camera, which features both a minimalist design and the quietest digital camera shutter that the company has launched yet.

The Leica M10-P carries much of the same features of the original M-10, except for a few features and design adjustments. The idea of the M10-P is to create a discrete camera with a quiet enough shutter and “quiet” enough design to shoot candid images. Street photography is a prime example (but not the only genre) where photographers look for something that’s not going to interfere with the moment.

The biggest way Leica brings that understated design is through the shutter. The company says it’s the quietest camera since the company began making digital cameras, and is even quieter than the film M cameras. Leica doesn’t cheat by using the silent electronic shutter either — the camera uses a metal blade focal plane shutter.

While the updated shutter is designed to be discrete, that’s not the only advantage over the M10. The camera is the first in the M-line to include a touchscreen. The company says the screen update allows for checking what’s in focus faster in both Live View and playback, along with faster access to the most-used settings. The touchscreen can also be used to review the shots. A built-in level is also included to aid composition.

While the M10-P has a similar magnesium build to the M10, the new body option has a few notable differences. The first is the lack of the red Leica logo; Leica says on its website that some photographers were covering the logo with black tape to be more discrete. Instead of the logo, Leica lettering sits on the top, identifying the camera as one from the luxury brand. The hot shoe slot has a more seamless integration into the design, Leica says.

Besides the more discrete shutter, understated look and updated touchscreen, the Leica M10-P carries many of the same specifications and features from the M10. The M line is already designed to be a minimalist full-frame interchangeable lens camera with streamlined controls. The camera uses M mount lenses and sports a rangefinder-type viewfinder. Other features include a 5 fps burst mode and Wi-Fi.

Sales for the Leica M10-P begin today from Leica dealers. The camera is available in black or silver body styles. Leica didn’t share a price, but the sister camera, the Leica M10, sells for over $7,000 body only.