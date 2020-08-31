Smart home products provide convenience and utility throughout the home, but each device is toooften a one-trick pony. It can do one task and nothing else. Today, Lenovo introduced a multitasking smart clock that acts as a calendar, nightlight, speaker, smart assistant, and much more. The Smart Clock Essential is an extension of the original Smart Clock and costs just $50.

The Smart Clock Essential has Google Assistant built right in. Thanks to its 1.5-inch 3W speaker and double microphone array, Google can clearly hear any request you give and provide clear responses. It also gives you access to the full range of music, news, podcasts, and more available through Google. Whether you’re winding down for the night and want to listen to something soothing or you’re checking out the morning news while you get dressed, you’ll be able to find something to suit your tastes.

Google Assistant comes through when you’re cooking or doing laundry, too. You can set timers for baking, a reminder to check on the clothes when the washer finishes, or a notification that your kids have had enough screen time for the day. You can also set up shopping lists, play games, and make hands-free calls. Anything Google Assistant can do, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential can too.

The built-in nightlight is dim enough that it won’t disturb anyone else in the home, but bright enough that you can easily see. No more need to stumble around or use the light on your phone when you make your way to the kitchen for some midnight ice cream. At 31 lumens, it’s not a great choice for reading, but it is perfect for fumbling around for your phone on the nightstand.

It’s no slouch as a clock, either. The large numbers and LED screen make it easy to read at a glance, no matter what angle you’re approaching it from. The design of the Smart Clock Essential is modern enough that it will be at home in any room, but slim enough that you can fit it on narrow shelves. The clock displays the time, temperature, and day of the week. You can set alarms by using buttons as well as your voice.

The Smart Clock Essential doesn’t have the same LCD touch display that gives Lenovo’s original Smart Clock a bit more functionality, such as being able to stream a live view of your front door because it’s designed with the bedroom in mind.

