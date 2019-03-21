Digital Trends
News

LG’s SnowWhite is a Keurig for lovers of homemade ice cream

AJ Dellinger
By
lg snowwhite ice cream maker 31683

Imagine having every flavor of Baskin-Robbins ice cream available to you in your home. The best part? You don’t need a massive freezer to store it all. That dream could be a reality with LG’s latest concept device, a Keurig-style machine that produces single servings of ice cream from tiny pods. The prototype personal ice cream maker is called SnowWhite, and LG showed it off at this year’s South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas.

To be clear, SnowWhite is just a concept and won’t be coming to a kitchen near you quite yet, but LG seems confident that the device may become a reality one day. If it does, you’ll be able to create single servings of basically any frozen dessert that you crave by simply placing a pod in the machine. LG showed off potential pod-based treats that it could produce, including ice cream, gelato, sherbet, sorbet, and frozen yogurt among others.

All of the possible treats are kept in a cup about the size of a Keurig coffee pod. Users would use one pod to determine the texture (the aforementioned choices of ice cream, gelato, etc.) and another pod would be inserted into the device to determine the flavor. Place both pods in the top of the SnowWhite machine in their appropriate slots and it will produce your desired dessert within two to five minutes. A physical dial on SnowWhite as well as a touchscreen display would allow you to tweak the settings as you see fit.

For what it’s worth, the version of SnowWhite that LG took to SXSW was not a working model, so no one has actually seen the concept machine in action — though surely its services would have been welcome in the Texas heat. However, LG likely has the wherewithal to make the concept machine into a reality. LG has already made a pod-based machine for beer rather than ice cream. The company showed off its HomeBrew countertop beer maker at CES earlier this year. Similar technology could be employed to take SnowWhite from a fantasy to a reality that you just might have in your kitchen one day.

Don't Miss

The Red Hydrogen One: Absolutely everything you need to know
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 front in hand
Mobile

The 2018 iPad is often the best iPad for most people — and now it’s only $250

Apple may have recently taken the wraps off of a new iPad Air and iPad Mini, but it's still the standard iPad that is best for most people. Now, the standard iPad has gotten a pretty significant discount -- it's down from $330 to $250.
Posted By Christian de Looper
music makes cheese taste different musiccheese
Emerging Tech

Cheese tastes different when it listens to Led Zeppelin, Swiss study finds

A funky new study says that exposing cheese to music changes its aroma and flavor. What’s more, the genre of music matters. Researchers from the Bern University of Arts played music to nine, 22-pound wheels of Emmental cheese.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
optimus ride to offer autonomous shuttle rides in new york city
Cars

Autonomous shuttle rides coming to New York City via Optimus Ride

Workers at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in NY City will soon be able to make their way around the 300-acre industrial park in Optimus Ride's self-driving shuttles. The tech startup says it's the first trial of its kind in the state.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
top 15 most comfort food crazed cities for renters gourmet pizza
Smart Home

Postmates now offers a way to get free delivery on meal orders

Postmates is offering customers the chance to order meals with free delivery. But you'll have to be cool with the idea of waiting a little longer, as the delivery driver will be carrying other meals for different customers.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
british airways cabin crew given ipads
Web

How much!? British Airways glitch results in $4.2M quote for family vacation

Website errors sometimes cause flight prices to display at way below the correct price. But British Airways recently experienced the opposite issue when it tried to charge a family more than $4 million for a vacation in Mexico.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
opera vpn 2
News

Browse safely and securely with Opera’s unlimited VPN on Android

Opera has added a new VPN to its Android browser, offering an easy way to keep your privacy and data locked up solid, and with no limits on usage or cost, you can keep it on all the time.
Posted By Mark Jansen
garmin instinct spring 2019 colors r hr 8000 4
Wearables

Garmin adds a splash of spring color to its Instinct hiking smartwatches

Just in time for the spring season, Garmin is refreshing its Instinct GPS smartwatch with a fresh coat of paint that brings three new colors to this outdoors-focused watch that debuted last fall.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Emerging Tech

Got some music that’s out of this world? SETI will beam it into the cosmos

A new project from the SETI Institute (search for extraterrestrial intelligence) will give the public the chance to submit compositions to be beamed into space, with the aim of connecting people around the world through music.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
amazon air purifier deals for allergy season gettyimages 560683509
Deals

Air purifiers get steep price cuts on Amazon just in time for allergy season

Spring kicks off allergy season, and Amazon has cut prices on three highly rated air purifiers to bring relief. Allergens and contaminants in the air can have long-term consequences, says the EPA, so proactive steps can help today and later…
Posted By Bruce Brown
mortal kombat 11 full reveal mk11raiden
Gaming

How to play the Mortal Kombat 11 closed beta and practice your fatalities

Mortal Kombat 11's closed beta begins on March 27. Here's everything you need to know about gaining access, as well as the content you can expect to play before the game releases April 23.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
2019 Nissan Leaf e+
Cars

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi group uses Microsoft cloud platform for connected cars

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance is launching a new cloud platform for its cars. Based on Microsoft Azure, the Alliance Intelligent Cloud will enable features like connected services and over-the-air updates.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Samsung Galaxy S10 5g hands-on
Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G might be a few short weeks away from launch

Samsung has announced a whopping four new Galaxy S10 devices, from the low-cost S10e to the triple-camera S10 and S10 Plus. But it's the Galaxy S10 5G that steals the show as it's among the first 5G-ready smartphones to hit the market.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
2019 Toyota C-HR
Cars

The 2019 Toyota C-HR gains a popular tech feature as its price comes down

Toyota has updated the C-HR, its entry-level crossover, by adding an entry-level trim level to the lineup. Every model regardless of price also comes standard with an 8.0-inch touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay.
Posted By Ronan Glon
walmart slashes robot vacuum prices for irobot roomba shark ion eufy robovac 11c pet edition wi fi connected 1200x800
Deals

Walmart slashes prices on iRobot Roomba and Shark Ion robot vacuums

Walmart slashed prices of top robot vacuums from iRobot, Shark, Eufy, and Ecovacs just in time for spring cleaning season.  With a robot vacuum on the job you can retire that old upright and let a robot vacuum take over floor-cleaning…
Posted By Bruce Brown