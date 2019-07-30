News

The LIZ Smart bottle reminds you when to drink water and cleans itself

Patrick Hearn
By

Almost everyone needs to drink more water. And it’s not just the fact that most people are at least partially dehydrated — the dog days of summer have arrived, and with those high temperatures comes more sweating. Noerden wants to keep you hydrated with a smart, self-cleaning water bottle that reminds you to hydrate every two hours. The LIZ Smart Bottle has a touch-responsive lid and a UV light that kills up to 99.9% of viruses and bacteria, including those that make water bottles stink. Goodbye, halitosis.

Disinfecting items with ultraviolet light is a common practice, particularly in medical fields. The bottle doesn’t have to be empty; the UV light can travel through water and still get the job done. It works by breaking down the DNA structure of the bacteria and viruses that live inside your bottle. If you want to wash the bottle, it’s perfectly dishwasher safe — just make sure the smart lid isn’t put in the dishwasher, too.

The LIZ Smart Bottle is also insulated. Liquids inside can be kept hot for up to 12 hours and cold for up to 24 hours. If you aren’t sure if your beverage is safe to drink, just tap the lid once. It will respond with a blue, yellow, or red light to indicate the temperature level. Blue means the drink is less than 98 degrees Fahrenheit in temperature. Yellow means it is anywhere from 98 degrees to 140 degrees. Red means the drink is higher than 140 degrees. While not perfectly accurate, it’s a good way to tell if you’re going to scald your tongue or not.

The LIZ Smart Bottle has a six-month battery life if you use the UV function once per day. When the battery is low, it will flash red whenever the lid is touched. There’s a small charging port on the side of the lid. The lid turns white when the bottle is fully charged.

Interested? The Indiegogo campaign launched today. The standard retail price for the LIZ Smart Bottle is $98, but early-bird adopters can pick one up for $49. The LIZ is slated to ship in September 2019. That said, keep in mind our words of warning regarding crowdfunding projects.

