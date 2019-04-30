Share

Everyone needs to drink more water. According to some reports, Americans are almost chronically dehydrated. While some people may find plain water just plain boring, “healthier” alternatives are often anything but. Others enjoy their water flavored and carbonated and favor devices like the SodaStream, which uses carbon dioxide (CO2) canisters. Now there’s another alternative: Sparkel is a new beverage system that makes it possible to create fizzy, delicious drinks without the use of CO2 canisters.

Sparkel instead uses a “Sparkel sachet” that naturally generates CO2 gas in the drink. The Sparkel Carbonator is a combination of citric acid and sodium bicarbonate that generates CO2 gas through natural processes when placed inside a sealed container. The flavor molecules of the ingredients inside the Sparkel bind to the CO2 gas, and this gas is then cycled through the drink bottle to create your drink of choice.

The Sparkel provides users with five different levels of carbonation to choose from, and the process takes as little as 90 seconds. The Sparkel measures in at 10 inches long, 6 inches wide, and 15 inches high. While it isn’t the smallest device in the world, it will fit comfortably into almost any size kitchen.

It’s also designed to fit almost any lifestyle. Healthy drinks aren’t the only options available to users — you can also make mimosas and cocktails with it. It’s the perfect option when you want to add a little kick on top of kick to your weekend drink. Even if you only use the Sparkel for making flavored water, a bit of fizz makes water much more interesting to drink than the stuff that comes straight from the tap.

Whether you want to experiment with making your own drinks or you’re just looking to cut down on your Lacroix budget, the Sparkel can help. The device is available for pre-order now from Indiegogo for an early bird price of $49. The company plans to start shipping in August. You can choose from nine different color options, and every Sparkel comes with a pack of 10 Sparkel Carbonators and a dishwasher-safe bottle. Additional bottles and Sparkel Carbonators are also available for purchase.