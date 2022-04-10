  1. News

Citizen scientists are helping to map Mars’s strange ridge features

Georgina Torbet
By

Members of the public are helping to map unusual ridge features in the Jezero crater on Mars, near the area where the Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter are currently exploring. Thousands of citizen scientists have helped to map out ridge networks that can give clues to how water flowed on Mars billions of years ago, as part of a recently published paper.

Researchers from Arizona State University and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory invited the public to help classify data from a number of orbiting Mars instruments, including the NASA Mars Odyssey orbiter’s THEMIS camera and the Mars Reconnaissance orbiter’s CTX and HiRISE instruments. Through the Zooniverse platform, citizen scientists identified a total of 953 polygonal ridge networks in an area covering around 20% of Mars’s surface.

Map of polygonal ridge networks (black dots) identified in mapping area (dashed black outline), covering approximately a fifth of Mars’ total surface area.
Map of polygonal ridge networks (black dots) identified in mapping area (dashed black outline), covering approximately a fifth of Mars’ total surface area. The Mars Perseverance rover landing site is shown in purple. Background: Mars Orbiter Laser Altimeter Elevation Map. NASA/JPL/GSFC

“Citizen scientists played an integral role in this research because these features are essentially patterns at the surface, so almost anyone with a computer and internet can help identify these patterns using images of Mars,” one of the authors, Aditya Khuller, said in a statement.

The ridge networks were most often identified in extremely old terrain that was up to 4 billion years old, which is around the time that Mars is thought to have had liquid water flowing on its surface. Similar ridges have been found to have clays in previous research, which is important as clays tend to form in the presence of water. Though many of the ridges are now covered in dust, which makes them hard to analyze, this suggests that they could have formed due to water flowing on or near the surface.

Unusual ridge networks on Mars may provide clues about the history of the Red Planet.
Unusual ridge networks on Mars may provide clues about the history of the Red Planet. NASA/JPL/MSSS/Caltech Murray Lab/Esri

The researchers want to continue inviting the public to help with the mapping work. “We hope to eventually map the entire planet with the help of citizen scientists,” Khuller said. “If we are lucky, the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover might be able to confirm these findings, but the nearest set of ridges is a few kilometers away, so they might only be visited on a potential extended mission.”

Editors' Recommendations

Analog A.I.? It sounds crazy, but it might be the future

brain with computer text scrolling artificial intelligence

Why you should be using your laptop’s high performance mode

HP Spectre x360 14 Front view showing display and keyboard.

F1 Australian GP live stream: Watch Formula 1 for FREE today

formula one to develop net zero carbon hybrid powertrain by 2030 renault f1 team french gp

And Just Like That… Sex And The City came back to life

Blended image of Miranda, Carrie, and Charlotte against a pink NYC background.

Best home gym deals for April 2022

nordictrack treadmill rower amazon cyber monday sale 2019

Best drone deals for April 2022: DJI, Potensic, Holy Stone and more

dji mavic air review 8

Best dash cam deals for April 2022: Vantrue, Garmin, Anker, and more

Rexing V1 dash cam

The best Instant Pot accessories for 2022

best instant pot accessories chili

Metal Lords’ Jaeden Martell on loving controlled chaos

Jaeden Martell drums in a sleeveless shirt in a scene from Metal Lords.

UFC 273 Live Stream: Watch Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie tonight

watch ufc 273 online live stream volkanovski vs the korean zombie feature image face to weigh in

This galaxy is a mind-bending 13.5 billion light-years away

A zoom-in image of galaxy HD1.

Curiosity rover nopes out of region of sharp Mars rocks

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to survey these wind-sharpened rocks, called ventifacts, on March 15, 2022, the 3,415th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. The team has informally described these patches of ventifacts as “gator-back” rocks because of their scaly appearance.

Best AirPods deals for April 2022: AirPods and AirPods Pro

Apple airpods pro.