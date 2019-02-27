Digital Trends
News

Internet-connected Mr. Coffee machines have security vulnerability, McAfee says

AJ Dellinger
By
Mr. Coffee Smart Coffeemaker

It may sound scary, but while you’re making yourself a cup of coffee, a hacker just may be brewing up an attack. According to security firm McAfee, an internet-connected coffee maker produced by Mr. Coffee and Wemo suffers from a security vulnerability that could let a malcious actor intercept traffic from the device and even schedule the machine to make coffee without the owner’s permission.

The affected device is the Mr. Coffee Coffee Maker with Wemo, first introduced back in 2014. The issue stems from the connectivity provided by Wemo. According to McAfee, Wemo devices communicate with a connected Wemo smartphone app, and can transfer date in two ways: Remotely via the internet or locally, bysending the information directly to the Wemo application. The vulnerabilty occurs when the communication is taking place locally.

McAfee researchers discovered it is possible to intercept transmissions made between the Mr. Coffee Coffee Maker with Wemo and the connected Wemo app. This can occur because the data is transferred in plaintext with no additional encryption or protection to prevent the information from being viewed by a malicious third party. By viewing that information, an attacker can see different data that is bouncing between the device and the Wemo app, including the brew schedule — times that the device owner has set up the machine to automatically brew a new pot of coffee.

With access to the communication between the coffee maker and app, a hacker could theoretically start inserting their own commands and pushing them to the device. That means an attacker could schedule the coffee maker to turn on without the permission or knowledge of the owner. McAfee pointed out that there is no validation on the source of a scheduled brew, so there is nothing to prevent the action from going forward even though it’s from an illegitimate source.

“Cybercriminals are relentless, and as long as we continue to connect devices to the internet, they will continue to search for ways to exploit them,” Raj Samani, McAfee fellow and chief scientist, said in a statement. “Vulnerability disclosures can be frightening for both the consumers using connected devices and the organizations that create them, however, the process is an essential component of creating a safer future. Cybersecurity researchers, businesses, and consumers working together to expose and eliminate these vulnerabilities keeps us all a step ahead of the bad guys.”

It’s worth noting that these types of attacks would have to be targeted efforts. A hacker would have to be connected to the same network that the vulnerable coffee maker is on. It also requires the coffee maker to be communicating locally rather than remotely, when remote access is the default setting for the machine. When conacted, Wemo parent company Belkin told Digital Trends it issued an advisory for the issue in August and offered a firmware update to address the issue on January 8, 2019.

Don't Miss

Apple Watch Series 4: Everything you need to know
Google Duo
Computing

Google Duo video chat app makes the jump from mobile to the web

Previously only available on iOS, Android, and Chromebooks, the Google Duo video chatting service is now is available for all to enjoy right from a web browser on any PC or Mac.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
dell xps 13 2018 screen logo1
Computing

Dell shows the environment some love, recycles 2 billion pounds of e-waste

Dell is one of the leading computer manufacturers that are doing good for the environment, as it has recycled 2 billion pounds of e-waste ahead of a planned 2020 goal.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
nasa life origin hydrothermal vents 97
Emerging Tech

NASA lab re-creates the setting for the potential origin of life

New research from NASA has recreated the conditions thought to be where life originated on Earth. The study can provide insight not only into the development of life here, but also where else in the universe life could be found.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
pokemon sword and shield coming late 2019 pokemonswordshield
Gaming

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2019

Nintendo and Game Freak have announced Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, the new role-playing games coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2019. The games are set in the all-new Galar region and feature new monsters.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
CRISPR gene-editing technology
Emerging Tech

Chinese government may have helped fund controversial CRISPR babies experiment

A new report claims that the controversial CRISPR babies gene editing experiment in China might have been carried out with the support and funding of three Chinese governmental institutions, including China’s science ministry.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Polestar 2
Cars

Electric luxury sedan face-off: Polestar 2 vs. Tesla Model 3

Volvo sister company Polestar isn't shy about its intentions to take on Tesla. Its second model, which is called 2, is aimed directly at the Model 3. We look at how the 2 and Model 3 compare in terms of range, performance, price, and tech.
Posted By Ronan Glon
french space agency unveils reusable rocket arianeworks
Emerging Tech

French space agency unveils reusable rocket modeled after Falcon 9

The French space agency CNES and European aerospace company Ariane Group have unveiled a plan to create a first-stage rocket that is reusable for multiple launches. The rocket should make launches cheaper to implement.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Kia Geneva concept teaser
Cars

Kia’s bionic-looking electric concept car packs a 21-screen infotainment system

Kia hogged the spotlight at the 2019 Geneva Auto Show by revealing a head-turning electric concept car. The yet-unnamed model reaffirms the brand's commitment to electrification, while taking design and performance to new levels.
Posted By Ronan Glon
tiny core desktop operating system 18480824 plugging removable flash disk memory into laptop usb slot
Computing

USB 3.2 brings superfast transfer speeds, but also lots of confusion

The USB Implementers Forum recently announced a next-generation USB-3.2 specification, promising fast-transfer speeds of up to 20GBps, but also bringing some confusing name changes to previous specifications.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
fedex sameday bot delivery robot
Emerging Tech

FedEx’s new autonomous delivery robots can hop curbs and climb stairs

Courier service FedEx announced its entry into the fast-growing field of delivery robots with the impressive SameDay Bot. Check it out in autonomous stair-climbing, curb-hopping action.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD sitting next to the box it comes in
Computing

Save up to 50 percent on SD cards and SSDs on Amazon today only

Now is the time to shop: Amazon is holding a one-day sale, allowing you to save up to 50 percent on select external solid-state drives and SD cards from both SanDisk and Western Digital. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
the oa season 2 netflix
Movies & TV

Things are only getting weirder in the first trailer for The OA: Part II

Netflix released the trailer for The OA: Part II, the second season of its mind-bending series co-created by and starring Brit Marling. The new season premieres March 22 on the streaming service.
Posted By Rick Marshall
nostalgic old phones modern update classic motorola razr
Mobile

Motorola's new foldable phone could arrive by the summer

The Motorola Razr V3 is one of the world's most iconic phones, and it could be making a stylistic return in the form of a foldable Motorola smartphone. It may cost around $1,500. Is the nostalgia worth it?
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
aquaman review 19
Movies & TV

Aquaman 2 will swim into theaters in late 2022, Warner Bros. says

Warner Bros. Pictures has reportedly set a December 2022 release date for Aquaman 2, which will bring back Jason Momoa as the titular king of the seas, as well as one of the original film's screenwriters.
Posted By Rick Marshall