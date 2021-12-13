  1. News

Michael Strahan describes Blue Origin rocket ride as ‘a special journey’

Trevor Mogg
By

New York Giants football legend and Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan has been talking about his recent trip to the edge of space, describing the adventure as “a special journey” and “almost like an out-of-body experience.”

Strahan blasted skyward courtesy of Blue Origin in what was the spaceflight company’s third crewed mission using its sub-orbital New Shepard rocket.

&quot;It&#39;s almost like an out of body experience, it&#39;s hard to even believe it happened.&quot; @michaelstrahan talks going to space one-on-one with @arobach.

LATEST: https://t.co/U7ROimgvM7 pic.twitter.com/HJ1DNAdxWM

&mdash; ABC News (@ABC) December 11, 2021

The five other passengers comprised Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of Alan Shepard, the first American to fly to space and whom Blue Origin named its rocket after; Dylan Taylor, a space industry executive and philanthropist; investor Evan Dick; and Bess Ventures founder Lane Bess and his son, Cameron.

The 10-minute ride went precisely according to plan, with the rocket lifting off from Blue Origin’s launch site in West Texas on Saturday morning before climbing to above the Kármán line, the point 62 miles above Earth that’s generally considered to mark the start of space.

As the New Shepard booster returned to Earth to successfully perform an upright landing, the six passengers inside the capsule enjoyed amazing views way above Earth, as well as several minutes of weightlessness during which they could leave their seats and float around. A short while later they returned to their seats for the parachute-assisted ride back home. A video posted by ABC News showed the passengers during their period of weightlessness.

Video from inside the #BlueOrigin New Shepard capsule carrying our @michaelstrahan and the #NS19 crew this morning!

LATEST: https://t.co/HTrhUSwili pic.twitter.com/3umjialuZS

&mdash; ABC News (@ABC) December 11, 2021

Speaking a short while after returning to Earth, Strahan, the best known passenger among the group, said it was “hard to believe” the trip had even happened. He added that blasting off from the launch pad and floating around inside the capsule was “a crazy feeling.”

In comments released after the flight, Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith said it had been “a great year” for the company as it moves toward the launch of a full-fledged space tourism service that will not only offer seats to high-paying passengers, but also give scientists another way to conduct experiments in microgravity conditions.

Virgin Galactic, founded by billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson, is also aiming to launch a similar service.

While such tourism services open up the experience of space travel to more people than ever before, critics argue the rocket rides serve little purpose and could even impact global warming by pumping more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Blue Origin also has ambitions to build orbital rockets and even a next-generation space station for low-Earth orbit.

Editors' Recommendations

Hubble image captures a stunning spiral galaxy in the constellation of Aquila

This astronomical portrait from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope showcases an edge-on view of the majestic spiral galaxy UGC 11537. The infrared and visible light capabilities of Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 have captured the galaxy’s tightly wound spiral arms swirling around its heart. The image reveals the bright bands of stars and the dark clouds of dust threading throughout the galaxy.

How to watch the Geminid meteor shower this week, in person or online

All meteors appear to come from the same place in the sky, which is called the radiant. The Geminids appear to radiate from a point in the constellation Gemini, hence the name “Geminids.” The graphic shows the radiants of 388 meteors with speeds of 35 km/s observed by the NASA Fireball Network in December 2020. All the radiants are in Gemini, which means they belong to the Geminid shower.

Ten rings, two dragons, and imagination: Behind Shang-Chi’s visual effects magic

Simu Liu in a fight scene from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

A stunning infrared nebula hides astronomical objects of interest

This ethereal image, captured from Chile by the international Gemini Observatory, a Program of NSF's NOIRLab, looks as delicate as a butterfly’s wing. It is, however, a structure known as the Chamaeleon Infrared Nebula, which is located near the center of the even larger Chamaeleon I dark cloud, one of the nearest star-forming regions in our Milky Way.

Blue Origin launches crew of six space tourists to the edge of space

The crew of New Shepard NS-19. Pictured from left to right: Dylan Taylor, Lane Bess, Cameron Bess, Laura Shepard Churchley, Michael Strahan, and Evan Dick.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon is the Switch puzzle game I’ve been craving

Shovel Knight navigates a puzzle board in Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon..

No, there’s no free UFC 269 live stream — you need to pay

there isnt a free ufc 269 stream weigh in

Watch UFC 269 Online: Live stream Oliveira vs. Poirier NOW

watch ufc 269 online live stream press conference

How to ‘mod’ someone on Twitch

Twitch logo.

How to add friends in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A garthering of friends in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

How to record and share gameplay clips on Nintendo Switch

How to get special items in Pokémon Go

pokemon go pokefit lumia 950

How to unlock characters, new modes, boards, and more in Super Mario Party

Mario and his friends.