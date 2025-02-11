 Skip to main content
The Motorola Razr Plus (2025) just leaked, and it’s far from exciting

By
The back of the Motorola Razr Plus 2024.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Motorola is launching a new flagship flip phone soon. It is slated to get an overdue processor upgrade, though the other specifications could fail to ignite the same excitement. A new leak reveals design changes — or their lack — that the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) comes with.

Based on the images by Android Headlines, the design of the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) has barely changed over the last generation. It retains the same physique as last year, without changes to the sizes of the dual displays — inside and outside the flip phone.

Minimal changes to the leather finish

The bottom half of the back is still wrapped in faux leather, but with subtle differences from the previous generation. This year, we could see a stitch pattern beyond the curved part of the edges. The leak also reveals a new color option, noticeably darker than the green we saw last year.

Leaked render image of the Motorola Razr 2025 Plus 60 Ultra.
Android Headlines

All color variants in 2024 came with a vegan leather back. While we’re unsure of the route Motorola will take this year, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if it sticks with the same strategy. With only the green color leaked at the moment, we can’t quite comment on which others we would get to see at the time of launch.

A new Quick Button

One curious addition to the Motorola Razr Plus over the last year is the button on the left side of the phone. Motorola phones have traditionally had this extra button to invoke Google Assistant, and it was later reimagined as a “Quick Button” as also seen on the Motorola Edge 2024. A single action, such as opening a new note, launching a specific app, initiating a new conversation, etc., can be assigned to this Quick button. It’s not as intuitive as the iPhone’s Action Button — which other phone brands such as OnePlus and Oppo could soon replicate, but it is a nifty addition for sure.

Leaked render image of the Motorola Razr 2025 Plus 60 Ultra with Quick Button.
Android Headlines

Apart from the button and the darker green color, the Motorola Razr Plus is slated to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite. This year, Motorola should not skimp on performance, as it is rumored to feature the 8-core version of the chipset, instead of the less powerful 7-core variant, which is expected to power other foldable this year, such as the Oppo Find N5 and the OnePlus Open 2.

The Motorola Razr Plus (2025) is expected to launch sooner than the last year, when the Razr Plus (2024) launched in June. We will ensure to update you once we come across more details.

Tushar Mehta
Tushar Mehta
