  1. News

Watch a NASA astronaut show off the space station’s new toilet

By

In a video posted on NASA’s YouTube channel this week, International Space Station (ISS) astronaut Chris Cassidy said that by far the most popular question the crew receives from Earthlings is: “How do astronauts go to the bathroom?”

Happy to offer some insight into the procedure — without offering too much detail — Cassidy explained the various steps required to relieve yourself when living aboard the orbiting outpost 250 miles above Earth.

The American astronaut described the process using the space station’s newly delivered toilet, which, despite its updated design, operates in a similar way to the previous version.

As you can see from the video (below), the new toilet — officially known as the Universal Waste Management System (UWMS) — sports a compact design, and hardly resembles the kind of contraption we’re used to using here on terra firma.

Doing “number ones” in microgravity conditions would ordinarily be a messy affair, which is why the ISS’s toilet deploys a suction mechanism to “catch” urine before it floats off, ending up who-knows-where. Once removed, the urine is filtered and processed so it can be used as drinking water.

Solid waste, on the other hand, is deposited in a plastic bag that’s then sealed up and pushed into a container in the toilet’s base, which can hold around 30 deposits before it needs emptying. You’ll be pleased to know that this particular waste is not transformed into food. Instead, some of it is returned to Earth for analysis, while the rest is loaded into a cargo ship that burns up on re-entry through Earth’s atmosphere.

The new space station toilet includes a more ergonomic design that requires less clean-up time, and has been constructed using more durable parts that should cut down on maintenance. It’s also lighter and a little smaller than its predecessor.

At the 6:10 mark in the video, look out for Cassidy’s handwritten message under the toilet seat, informing future astronauts that the UWMS was installed this week “by your friendly ISS plumber.”

Cassidy ends the video by saying that he hopes people find it educational, while at the same time admitting that it’s unlikely to have any effect on the number of times he’s asked about how astronauts use a bathroom in space.

Editors' Recommendations

NASA astronaut pulls out of Boeing Starliner space trip

Starliner

Perseverance rover’s twin takes its first drive in Mars Yard

perseverance rovers twin takes its first drive in mars yard nasa optimism test rover

ISS astronauts take delivery of a shiny new space toilet

iss astronauts take delivery of a brand new space toilet cygnus arrives at

Cargo spacecraft carrying new toilet to ISS finally launches

A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket launches to the International Space Station on Oct. 2, 2020, from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility, Wallops Island, Virginia. The rocket is carrying a Cygnus spacecraft with 8,000 pounds of supplies and experiments.

Regal Cinemas owner confirms it will close all of its movie theaters again

justice department investigates major theater chains for antitrust violations digital movie

How a designer’s stylish iPhone icons made him $100K in a week

designers stylish iphone icons make him 100k in a week traf

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 electric car prototype drive: A crowd-pleaser

Nvidia CEO apologizes for RTX 3000-series card shortages at fall GTC 2020 keynote

Eternals: Everything we know about Marvel’s phase 4 movie

The Witcher season 2: Everything we know about the Netflix series’ next adventure

Forget the gym. Studio smart display gives you a great workout at home

studio byod smart home gym displays

GTC 2020 roundup: Nvidia’s virtual world for robots, A.I. video calls

everything nvidia announced at gtc 2020 jensen huang rtx

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Everything we know about the movie so far

Dune Timothee Chalamet

Apple stops selling rival audio gear ahead of rumored launches

Mercedes-Benz rolls into micromobility market with foldable e-scooter