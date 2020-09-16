  1. News

NASA contest challenges kids to imagine a trip to the moon

By

NASA is encouraging K-12 students to let their imagination run wild in a new contest that comes with some awesome prizes.

With the space agency currently preparing an ambitious Artemis mission for 2024 that will see the first woman and next man set foot on the lunar surface, NASA’s Moon Pod contest challenges students to imagine leading a one-week expedition to our nearest neighbor and to write about it in a short essay.

“Tell us about the types of skills, attributes, and/or personality traits that you would want your Moon Pod crew to have and why,” NASA says in a message on its website announcing the contest. “How many would be in your pod? And of course you’ll need high tech gear and gadgets! In your essay, also describe one machine, robot, or technology that you would leave on the lunar surface to help future astronauts explore the moon.”

Essay length depends on the student’s age, with the youngest entrants only required to write up to 100 words, and the oldest no more than 300.

NASA encourages participants to do a spot of research prior to penning their piece by checking out some moon-focused resources provided by Future Engineers, which is helping to run the contest.

The top prize, awarded to winners in each grade division, is a family trip to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida in 2021 to watch the first Artemis test launch involving the most powerful rocket in the world.

Other prizes include trips to NASA’s Johnson Space Center, Artemis prize packs, and invitations to virtual Artemis Explorer Sessions hosted by NASA experts.

Every student who submits an entry will receive a certificate from the space agency and will also be invited to a special NASA virtual event with an astronaut among the distinguished guests.

The contest is free to enter and closes on December 17.

Check out Future Engineers’ website for more information on how to enter.

Editors' Recommendations

ESA moves forward with its first ‘planetary defense’ mission

esa moves forward with its first planetary defense mission hera

NASA video offers behind-the-scenes look at Perseverance mission prep

nasa perseverance lift off

All the amazing rocket launches that happened this summer

A Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on May 30, for the first crewed test flight of the Crew Dragon capsule. flight

NASA wants to start a gold rush in space, so it’s putting a bounty on moon dirt

Astronaut footprint photo by NASA taken on a Hasselblad camera during the Apollo missions

TikTok reaches deal to sell its U.S. operations to Oracle

tiktok logo

Nvidia to acquire chip designer ARM in deal worth $40 billion

Nvidia earnings call

Oculus Quest 2 headset details have leaked

These are (literally) the Bentleys of speakers and headphones

2021 Toyota Prius vs. 2021 Toyota Prius Prime

What happens if Trump bans TikTok?

Hubble investigates where stars are born in this beautiful spiral galaxy

The twisting patterns created by the multiple spiral arms of NGC 2835 create the illusion of an eye.

Razer may have leaked your personal information

15 best things to buy with the amazon gift card you got for christmas razer basilisk gaming mouse 1

There could be life on Venus, groundbreaking study finds

Artistic impression of Venus

Nintendo Switch is getting a Fortnite makeover

Google’s Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, and Nest Home speaker arrive on September 30