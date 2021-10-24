  1. News

Crunchy algae, anyone? NASA shares ideas for food in space

By

From bugs to algae, and from 3D printing to artificial photosynthesis, NASA has announced a plethora of ideas about what the future of food in space could look like. The agency recently held a challenge asking organizations and members of the public to submit their most daring concepts of how to feed astronauts on space missions.

NASA astronaut Megan McArthur enjoys fresh food on the International Space Station.
NASA astronaut Megan McArthur enjoys fresh food on the International Space Station. NASA

NASA’s Deep Space Food Challenge invited chefs, small businesses, and students to submit their innovative ideas about how to develop food for astronauts, with the winning teams receiving a prize of $25,000 each.

Some of the winning entries included growing microalgae and dehydrating them into “crunchy bite-sized snacks;” generating foods from insect cells to be eaten in place of meat products; creating a symbiotic system of algae, yeast, mushrooms, and plants which would grow in 3D-printed artificial soil; an artificial photosynthetic system; and a microbial system which uses “plastic and biomass waste as the carbon source for food generation.”

As bizarre and perhaps unappetizing as some of these ideas might sound, being open-minded about different food sources is important for keeping astronauts both mentally and physically healthy on long-duration space missions.

“NASA is excited to engage the public in developing technologies that could fuel our deep space explorers,” said Jim Reuter, associate administrator for NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate, in a statement. “Our approach to deep space human exploration is strengthened by new technological advances and diverse community input. This challenge helps us push the boundaries of exploration capabilities in ways we may not recognize on our own.”

The development of unusual food products and food systems is not only useful for astronauts on space missions. With increasing environmental challenges requiring new approaches to agriculture, they could also benefit all of us here on Earth.

“These types of food systems could offer benefits on our home planet,” said Robyn Gatens, director of the International Space Station Program at NASA and challenge judge. “Solutions from this challenge could enable new avenues for worldwide food production in resource-scarce regions and locations where disasters disrupt critical infrastructure.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the competition, the winning entries, and the issue of food in space, then NASA will air a show all about the challenge on November 9 at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT). You can watch online it by heading over to NASA TV’s website.

Editors' Recommendations

Next-generation batteries could use material derived from trees

Tree scene photo taken with the OnePlus 9 Pro

How to remove attachments in Back 4 Blood

The Hag in Back 4 Blood.

Every Xbox Series X game that supports ray tracing

The best games like Fortnite

Fortnite cubed promo art with new characters.

Hubble Space Telescope captures a peculiar pair of galaxies

This observation from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope showcases Arp 86, a peculiar pair of interacting galaxies which lies roughly 220 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Pegasus. Arp 86 is composed of the two galaxies NGC 7752 and NGC 7753 – NGC 7753 is the large spiral galaxy dominating this image, and NGC 7752 is its smaller companion.

The best FPS games for Xbox Series X

Xbox Project Scarlett hardware Holiday 2020 launch Halo Infinite

The best video game soundtracks of all time

transistor iphone ipad release featured

How to earn new cards in Back 4 Blood

Hunters in Back 4 Blood.

How to get more copper in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood Cleaners attacking Retch.

This new gaming mouse isn’t the best, but it became my favorite anyway

Steelseries Prime Wireless on a mousepad.

Boeing Starliner valve issue may have been caused by humid Florida weather

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to be flown on Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) is seen in the Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 12, 2021. Part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program, OFT-2 is a critical developmental milestone on the company’s path to fly crew missions for NASA.

How Super Smash Bros.’ Sora actually compares to other anime sword fighters

sora carrying keyblade in reveal trailer

How time of day affects learning ability, and how to use it to your advantage

brain with computer text scrolling artificial intelligence