  1. News

Watch the key moments of SpaceX’s Crew-3 launch to space station

Trevor Mogg
By

SpaceX’s Crew-3 astronauts are on their way to the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA’s Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, plus Matthias Maurer from the European Space Agency, launched aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on time at 9:03 p.m. ET (6:03 p.m. PT) on Wednesday, November 10.

SpaceX tweeted the key moments from the launch as they happened, beginning with the spectacular lift-off that lit up the Florida skies:

Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/P2H0r0VaES

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 11, 2021

The Falcon 9 rocket roaring toward orbit, carrying the four astronauts aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft:

SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts heading to space.
NASA

Next up, the main engine cutoff:

Main engine cutoff and stage separation confirmed. Second stage engine burn underway pic.twitter.com/qFtOb4uIUM

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 11, 2021

Here we see the Crew Dragon capsule separating from the Falcon 9 rocket’s second stage:

Dragon has separated from Falcon 9’s second stage and is on its way to the @space_station! Autonomous docking tomorrow at ~7:10 p.m. EST pic.twitter.com/BSZNHTkQZ5

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 11, 2021

The Crew-3 astronauts in orbit and on their way to the ISS:

Crew-3 astronauts in orbit.
SpaceX

Footage from inside the Crew Dragon:

Crew-3 on orbit pic.twitter.com/VFP1fXwlfZ

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 11, 2021

The Crew-3 launch had been delayed several times due to poor weather conditions and a medical issue involving one of the astronauts. But everything came together for the launch on Wednesday night.

The mission marks the fourth astronaut launch for SpaceX following its first crewed mission in 2020. It also takes the number of people to have visited space to more than 600, with ESA’s Matthias Maurer officially the 600th person in space.

NASA will livestream coverage of the Crew Dragon docking with the ISS, a procedure that’s scheduled to take place at around 7:10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on Thursday, November 11.

This will be followed a short while later by the hatch opening and the welcoming ceremony aboard the station.

The four astronauts will stay aboard the ISS for about six months. This is the kind of life they’ll be living 250 miles above Earth.

Editors' Recommendations

AMD processors might be targeted as the next cryptomining tool

Ryzen 5000 APU on a red background.

Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals for November 2021

microsoft surface laptop 3 review 15 2

Instagram tests Take a Break feature for better time management

Instagram logo

Calls for Google Fi users on Android are now end-to-end encrypted

google fi call encryption android users end to jpg on

Amazon’s Wheel of Time producers on balancing gender and the books’ epic timeline

Rosamund Pike's character wields magic in a scene from The Wheel of Time series.

Disney+ growth slowed in fourth quarter, but new markets are opening up

Disney+ on a TV.

Apple finally makes a play for Mac-based small businesses

Macbook Air

Hulu With Live TV gets back to the 4 million-subscriber mark

Hulu on Roku.

How to turn on automatic tactical sprint in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Soldiers running in Call of Duty: Vanguard promo.

Apple iOS 15: News, features, and everything you need to know

Apple's Craig Federighi standing in front of the iOS 15 logo.

Forza Horizon 5 performance guide: The best settings for high FPS

forza horizon 5 pc performance best settings high fps jungle

The best streaming devices for 2021

Apple TV 4K, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Roku Streaming Stick 4K.

Apple’s first attempt to delay third-party app store payments fails in court

App store icon showing three notifications.