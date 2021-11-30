  1. News

NASA shares new photos of ISS shot from SpaceX Crew Dragon

Trevor Mogg
By

NASA has shared a new set of photos showing the International Space Station (ISS) in orbit.

The images were taken by astronaut Thomas Pesquet aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft as it performed a flyaround of the orbiting outpost earlier this month.

The International Space Station.
Thomas Pesquet/ESA

The flight took place at the start of the journey home for Pesquet and three fellow Crew-2 astronauts following a six-month stay aboard the space station.

The International Space Station.
Thomas Pesquet/ESA

The pictures were taken with a Nikon D5 DSLR camera, the same camera that Pesquet used to capture many of his amazing Earth images during his time aboard the ISS.

The International Space Station.
Thomas Pesquet/ESA

Pesquet’s ISS images show the satellite from multiple angles, with both the blackness of space and Earth 250 miles below serving as a backdrop.

The International Space Station.
Thomas Pesquet/ESA

Prominent in most of the photos are the space station’s large solar arrays that help to power the facility.

The ISS went into operation two decades ago and functions as a space-based laboratory that allows astronauts from multiple countries to conduct scientific experiments in microgravity conditions.

The International Space Station.
Thomas Pesquet/ESA

The space station is traveling at about 17,500 mph, orbiting Earth once every 90 minutes or so.

The International Space Station.
Thomas Pesquet/ESA

The station is 356 feet (109 meters) end-to-end, “one yard shy of the full length of an American football field including the end zones,” NASA says.

The International Space Station.
Thomas Pesquet/ESA

The space agency describes the facility’s living and working space as “larger than a six-bedroom house (and has six sleeping quarters, two bathrooms, a gym, and a 360-degree view bay window).”

The International Space Station.
Thomas Pesquet/ESA

To find out more about how astronauts spend their time aboard the space station, check out these fascinating videos made aboard the ISS over the last 20 years.

Editors' Recommendations

Iconic Renault 4 celebrates 60 years with ‘flying car’ design

Renault's Air4 concept flying vehicle.

Cyber Monday deals: 100s of incredible last-minute deals

Best Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals 2021 — time is running out

instant pot lux duo nova smart wifi vortex plus air fryer deals mothers day sale 2020

Best Cyber Monday Roomba deals 2021 — time is running out

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

Best Cyber Monday Amazon Echo deals 2021 — time is running out

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock on table.

Best Cyber Monday air fryer deals 2021 — time is running out

ninja foodi op101 multicooker black friday 2019 amazon deal

Best Cyber Monday Keurig deals 2021 — time is running out

early keurig coffee maker deals prime day 2020 k slim

Best Cyber Monday security camera deals 2021 — time is running out

arlo drops hub pro 4 ultra 2 cameras image b

Best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals 2021 — time is running out

Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Best Cyber Monday Smartwatch deals 2021 — time is running out

apple-watch-series-6

Best Cyber Monday Kindle deals 2021 — time is running out

10th generation Kindle Oasis e-reader

Best Cyber Monday Phone deals 2021 — time is running out

apple airpods pro ipad mini lg un7070 4k tv dell xps 13 samsung galaxy note 20 deals amazon best buy screen 1500x1000

Best Cyber Monday iPhone deals 2021 — time is running out

black friday iphone deals bfcm2020 201027