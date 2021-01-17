  1. News

NASA test fires the world’s largest rocket core stage

By
The core stage for the first flight of NASA’s Space Launch System rocket is seen in the B-2 Test Stand during a hot fire test Jan. 16, 2021, at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
The core stage for the first flight of NASA’s Space Launch System rocket is seen in the B-2 Test Stand during a hot fire test Jan. 16, 2021, at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. NASA Television

To carry the next generation of astronauts to the moon, you need a big rocket. That’s exactly what NASA is working on with its Space Launch System (SLS), a heavy-lift launch vehicle that includes the world’s largest rocket stage and which will take astronauts from Earth to the lunar surface and even eventually on to Mars under the Artemis program.

SLS has suffered its fair share of delays and cost overruns, but the project is nearing readiness for an uncrewed test flight later this year. Yesterday, its core stage was put through its paces in a hot fire test at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, as the culmination of a test series called the Green Run.

The four RS-25 engines were fired for just over a minute, generating 1.6 million pounds of thrust as they will when used in a launch. However, the plan was to fire the engines for over 8 minutes, and it’s not yet clear why the engines shut down early.

The four RS-25 engines fired for a little more than one minute and generated 1.6 million pounds of thrust.
The four RS-25 engines fired for a little more than one minute and generated 1.6 million pounds of thrust. NASA Television

“Saturday’s test was an important step forward to ensure that the core stage of the SLS rocket is ready for the Artemis I mission, and to carry crew on future missions,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine in a statement. “Although the engines did not fire for the full duration, the team successfully worked through the countdown, ignited the engines, and gained valuable data to inform our path forward.”

The NASA teams will now assess the data and try to work out why the engines cut out and how to correct the problem.

“Seeing all four engines ignite for the first time during the core stage hot fire test was a big milestone for the Space Launch System team,” said John Honeycutt, the SLS program manager at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. “We will analyze the data, and what we learned from today’s test will help us plan the right path forward for verifying this new core stage is ready for flight on the Artemis I mission.”

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch SpaceX launch its first Starlink mission of 2021

watch this cool footage of spacexs latest rocket launch spacex falcon 9 december 2020

Watch Virgin Orbit fire a rocket from a plane in first successful space trip

Virgin Orbit rocket

How to watch NASA’s first four-engine hot fire of its mighty SLS rocket

watch nasas trailer for its upcoming sls rocket hot fire test nasa 4 engine

Watch NASA’s dramatic trailer for Saturday’s SLS rocket hot fire test

watch nasas trailer for its upcoming sls rocket hot fire test nasa 4 engine

5 TV trends coming out of CES 2021

TCL Mini LED

New Pokémon Snap gets trailer and April release date

New Pokémon Snap

Monkeys in Bali know how much we love our smartphones

monkeys in bali know how much we love our smartphones japanese monkey northern limit

Samsung Galaxy S21 event: How to watch Unpacked 2021 live today

Samsung Unpacked New York City Galaxy Watch

Galaxy Book Flex2: Samsung’s first 5G laptop has an 11th-gen Intel Processor

samsung galaxy book flex2 5g news top down

Galaxy Buds Pro bring fresh features, tight integration to Samsung phones

samsung galaxy buds pro news olympus digital camera

Samsung made Apple AirTags before Apple did

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag

Google’s completed Fitbit acquisition may help Wear OS more than Fitbit

fitbit versa 3 deal amazon black friday 2020 2 fi 768x768

Philips Hue makes it easier to manage smart lights with new module and switch

philips hue expands line up with three new devices dimmer switch lifestyle shot 1