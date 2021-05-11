  1. News

NASA spacecraft begins long journey home with asteroid sample

By

Earlier today, a NASA spacecraft in deep space fired its thrusters to begin its long journey home.

The space agency’s OSIRIS-REx (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer) spacecraft is bringing with it samples of material collected from the ancient Bennu asteroid last year in the first mission of its kind by NASA.

“After nearly 5 years in space, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission is heading to Earth with a sample of rocks and dust from a 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid!” the agency said in a tweet on Monday, May 10.

After nearly 5 years in space, @NASASolarSystem&#39;s #OSIRISREx mission is heading to Earth with a sample of rocks &amp; dust from a 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid!

🪨 ▪️▪️▪️🛰️▪️▪️▪️ 🌎

Check out how its mission #ToBennuAndBack exceeded our expectations: https://t.co/91n38cmQNA pic.twitter.com/bxtT0uXeu3

&mdash; NASA (@NASA) May 10, 2021

NASA livestreamed the moment when confirmation came through to its mission team that OSIRIS-REx had successfully departed Bennu’s orbit to begin its mammoth journey of some 200 million miles (320 million km).

To begin its voyage to Earth, the spacecraft fired its main engines at full throttle for seven minutes in what NASA described as OSIRIS-REx’s “most significant maneuver since it arrived at Bennu in 2018.”

The spacecraft is set to perform a fly-by of Earth in September 2023, dropping off a capsule of material from an asteroid that scientists believe formed in the first 10 million years of our solar system’s existence. It means that the sample has the potential to provide us with more insight into the formation of our solar system, and could even shed new light on the origins of life.

The Bennu asteroid is about 50o meters long and is traveling through space at 63,000 mph. The challenging sample collection process involved OSIRIS-REx performing the astonishing feat of touching down on the asteroid before using its robotic arm to gather the material.

“OSIRIS-REx’s many accomplishments demonstrated the daring and innovate way in which exploration unfolds in real time,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for science at NASA Headquarters. “The team rose to the challenge, and now we have a primordial piece of our solar system headed back to Earth where many generations of researchers can unlock its secrets.”

While this is the first time for NASA to collect a sample from an asteroid, the feat has been achieved before, most recently by the Japanese Space Agency, which in 2019 used its Hayabusa2 spacecraft to gather material from the Ryugu asteroid before successfully delivering the sample to Earth last year.

Editors' Recommendations

Boeing names date for second Starliner capsule test flight

Starliner

Debris from Chinese Long March rocket falls into the Indian Ocean

chinas tianwen 1 rover mission blasts off for mars china science space

How to watch NASA bring home a piece of asteroid on Monday

This illustration shows the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft departing asteroid Bennu to begin its two-year journey back to Earth.

How to watch Crew-1 astronauts reveal details about their Crew Dragon ride

spacexs historic crew 1 mission in pictures dragon short ride

These stylish smart sunglasses shade your eyes with adjustable tinted lenses

dusk smart sunglasses allow you adjust tint by ampere electrochromic 2

AMD Radeon RX 7000 series: Everything we know about the RDNA 3 GPU

AMD Radeon RX 6000

Intel Alder Lake-S leak reveals specs of its 16-core, 24-thread flagship

intel 11th gen rocket lake s desktop motherboard requirements core processors code named

This Asus gaming laptop concept is inspired by skate culture — and it’s rad

asus rog strix scar nyjah huston skateboard skate 4

Toshiba C350 Fire TV does 4K, HDMI 2.1, and Dolby Vision, starting at $350

Toshiba C350 Series Smart Fire TV 4K

Watch SpaceX land its next-gen Starship rocket for first time

watch spacex land next gen starship rocket for first time sn10 high altitude flight test edit

Blue Origin names the date for its first-ever space tourism flight

blue origin nails another rocket mission ahead of space tourism flights new shepard

Prime Day Deals 2021: When is it, and what can we expect?

best amazon prime day deals 2020

Twitter finally gives up on cropping image previews

sony xperia 5 ii review twitter app