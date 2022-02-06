  1. News

How NASA is fixing the gamma-ray burst Swift Observatory

Georgina Torbet
By

NASA has a plan to fix the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, a space-based telescope for investigating gamma-ray bursts which suffered a mechanical issue in January and has been in safe mode since then.

Last month, the observatory was put into safe mode and science operations were suspended due to a failure of one of the spacecraft’s reaction wheels. The six reaction wheels control the spacecraft’s rotation, which allows the telescope to maintain its position accurately and continue pointing in the right direction. This is important for the telescope to be able to record data accurately. With the failure of the wheel, the observatory was placed into safe mode so that the issue could be further investigated.

An artist's rendering of the Swift spacecraft with a gamma-ray burst going off in the background.
An artist’s rendering of the Swift spacecraft with a gamma-ray burst going off in the background. Spectrum and NASA E/PO, Sonoma State University, Aurore Simonnet

In an update shared earlier this week, NASA confirmed that there had indeed been a failure in one reaction wheel, which seemed to stem from a mechanical issue. Although the team could have attempted to recover the failed wheel, they decided not to as the observatory can work using just five wheels. For now, they intend to perform testing using five wheels and reassess the situation in several weeks’ time.

“Swift can fully carry out its science mission with five wheels,” NASA wrote. “After careful analysis, the team has determined that the five-wheel configuration will minimally impact the movements necessary for Swift to make science observations. The team expects the change will slightly delay the spacecraft’s initial response time when responding to onboard gamma-ray burst triggers, but this will not impact Swift’s ability to make these observations and meet its original operational requirements.”

The next step is for the team to perform tests on configuring the spacecraft with five wheels. Once they have found a configuration they are happy with, they can upload the instructions to the spacecraft next week. After that, according to NASA, the observatory should get up and running once and start collecting science data again: “Once the new configuration is uploaded to the spacecraft and verified in orbit, the team will begin a phased return to science operations.”

Editors' Recommendations

Astronomers are worried about satellite constellations like Starlink

Starlink Satellites pass overhead near Carson National Forest, New Mexico, photographed soon after launch.

Rocket startup Astra scrubs its first launch for NASA

astra nasa launch livestream 22 01 10 lv0008 john kraus cape canaveral prewdr web 12 1536x1024 1

Best NordicTrack home fitness and exercise equipment deals for February 2022

NordicTrack Fusion CST

Best Bowflex and fitness equipment deals for February 2022

best bowflex deals

Best fitness deals for February 2022

nordictrack x32i treadmill review press lifestyle

Best elliptical machine deals for February 2022

walmart discounts golds gym treadmills and more for new years resolutions gold s stride trainer 380 elliptical

Best treadmill deals for February 2022

NordicTrack T 9.5 S Treadmill

Best home internet deals for February 2022: AT&T, Spectrum, Optimum and more

how to optimize wifi network for work from home wrt1900acs router position location direction improve signal

The best cheap Fitbit alternatives for workouts

Amazfit Bit Smartwatch

Here’s a list of portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

portable tech gadgets - Anker car charger

Best board games 2022: For adults, families, two players, and more

NASA and SpaceX reviewing parachute issue on Dragon spacecraft

Crew Dragon Endeavour shortly before splashdown.

Second asteroid ever to share Earth’s orbit is a big one

Using the 4.1-meter SOAR (Southern Astrophysical Research) Telescope on Cerro Pachón in Chile, astronomers have confirmed that an asteroid discovered in 2020 by the Pan-STARRS1 survey, called 2020 XL5, is an Earth Trojan (an Earth companion following the same path around the Sun as Earth does) and revealed that it is much larger than the only other Earth Trojan known.