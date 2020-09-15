  1. News

NASA video offers behind-the-scenes look at Perseverance mission prep

By

A new video released by NASA takes us behind the scenes of the Mars 2020 mission.

Countdown to Mars: A Story of Perseverance (below) follows events in the four days leading up to the launch of the ambitious mission from Cape Canaveral in Florida on July 30, 2020.

In it we see NASA chief Jim Bridenstine and others at the space agency discussing the goals of the mission that will see Perseverance (NASA’s most advanced rover to date) and Ingenuity (set to become the first aircraft to fly on another planet) conduct an array of scientific research on the Martian surface when they arrive in February 2021.

The content also includes a peek inside the laboratory of Moogega Cooper, the lead engineer of Perseverance Planetary Protection, where she explains the careful steps being taken to ensure we don’t contaminate Mars with bacteria from Earth.

“That’s really what we’re trying to prevent,” Bridenstine tells Cooper. “Planetary protection is all about keeping the science as pure as possible so that when we do make discoveries, we know that they are in fact discoveries.”

The video, which is chock-full of stirring statements and bold visions for future space travel, also includes some interesting details such as a closer look at a replica of the tube that will hold the Martian soil samples collected by Perseverance as part of efforts to search for evidence of ancient life on the planet. The tubes containing the samples will be set aside on Mars and collected later by another mission set for 2026 that will attempt to return the Martian material to Earth for scientific analysis.

There’s plenty of excited talk, too, about how the Mars 2020 mission is paving the way for human exploration of Mars, and is also a notable step toward the ultimate goal of making humans a multi-planetary species.

The second half of the video focuses on the imminent lift-off of United Launch Alliance’s powerful Atlas V rocket, while you also get to meet the two students — Alex Mather and Vaneeza Rupani — who won the contest to name the Mars rover and helicopter and who got to watch the launch live as part of the prize.

Editors' Recommendations

All the amazing rocket launches that happened this summer

A Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on May 30, for the first crewed test flight of the Crew Dragon capsule. flight

Amateur astronomer discovers huge asteroid that will cruise past Earth

An artist's impression of an asteroid approaching Earth

Curiosity rover performs special experiment to look for evidence of life on Mars

This image was taken by Left Navigation Camera onboard NASA's Mars rover Curiosity on Sol 2865.

NASA wants to start a gold rush in space, so it’s putting a bounty on moon dirt

Astronaut footprint photo by NASA taken on a Hasselblad camera during the Apollo missions

Twitter will soon remove tweets intended to undermine the election

twitter 13th birthday changed communication nyse

Everything revealed at September’s Ubisoft Forward livestream

ubisoft forward september 2020 immortalsfenyxrising

What to know about Spelunky 2: Release date, new weapons, and more

The best 2020 fantasy football rankings to help you draft your perfect team

Apple lets Epic gamers continue using ‘Sign in with Apple’ for now

Trump says TikTok won’t get a deadline extension to sell its U.S. operations

NASA satellite image shows huge extent of wildfire smoke

firefighting tech forest fire season fires gettyimages 1

Dark matter might be even stranger than we thought, according to Hubble

Hubble Sheds Light on Small-Scale Concentrations of Dark Matter

Cyborg-style smart contact lenses promise to correct vision problems

Smart contact lenses

Fauci says things might not go back to normal until the end of 2021

China would rather see TikTok shut down than have Trump force a sale