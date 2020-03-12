NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player diagnosed with coronavirus

The National Basketball Association suspended its current season on Wednesday evening, after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the new coronavirus. The announcement came on March 11 after a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City was postponed.

The NBA’s suspension is the latest in a series of major cancellations linked to COVID-19, following the shuttering of events like Mobile World Congress, the Game Developers Conference, and SXSW. Also on March 11, President Donald Trump announced that all travel and shipping to the United States from Europe will be suspended for 30 days.

This is an breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

