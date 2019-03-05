Digital Trends
These are the first noise-canceling headphones that also charge your phone

Jenifer Calle
Neavio’s headphones are the first noise-canceling headphones that can also charge your phone. Now when you forget to charge your device or forget to bring your portable charger your headphones will provide that extra energy boost for your phone. And if you back the project on Kickstarter you can get these cool headphones for $70 off its release price. That’s an unheard of deal for headphones that feature noise-canceling capabilities and a power bank.

The retail price is set to start at $199 but when you pledge the super early bird price of $129, you end up saving $70. You’ll receive a pair of the Neavio Power Bank Headphones in your choice of black, navy, white, or rose gold. The estimated delivery isn’t until October 2019 but it’s available for shipping anywhere in the world. Investing in a good pair of headphones is a smart option, especially if you’re a commuter.

There’s a huge difference between wearing headphones that deliver flawless sound and wearing  just any old pair of headphones. For commuters into an urban center, noise-canceling headphones make the trip a lot less stressful. Over-ear headphones are still a top choice for delivering the best music-listening experience, and the ANC (Adaptive Noise Cancellation) function blocks external noise to offer additional value. Sometimes just wearing noise-canceling headphones, even without listening to music, is calming in itself.

And for those who constantly forget to their charge their devices this offers a great deal of reassurance that you’ll be able to make it through the day without hitting empty. Neavio is able to connect to any smartphone device that is compatible with USB. Simply plug in your cable and the headphone logo will indicate how much battery life is left on the power bank. Best of all, Neavio is equipped with two PCBA boards; one for music and one to operate the power bank, so you can still listen to your music while charging.

Read more about how you can upgrade your travel and music listening experience. And never have your smartphone die on you again.

As always, though, it’s best to exercise caution when participating in a crowdfunded campaign. Looking for more great stuff? Find more on our best tech deals page and follow us on Twitter.

