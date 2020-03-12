  1. News

New SpaceX factory will build a Starship rocket every 72 hours, Elon Musk claims

By

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is aiming to build a Starship rocket every 72 hours in the company’s new factory in Texas. 

Ars Technica reported that Musk is gearing up for SpaceX to mass-produce more Starship rockets in the Boca Chica, Texas, factory by doubling the company’s workforce and having the factory operate at all hours of the day. 

SpaceX hopes for Starship to be used as a commercial spacecraft that will be able to take off and land again, like an airplane. The aim is to have Starship ready for commercial flights by 2021. Musk has previously said that SpaceX hopes to land the Starship on the moon by next year, followed by a crewed mission a year or two later.

The Starship rocket is getting close to being ready to launch, reportedly in as little as a few months, but at first will only haul cargo. Once a launch is successful, Musk reportedly hopes to ramp up production of the rocket, reportedly starting out at making one per week and eventually working the way up to one every 72 hours. On top of that, Musk wants to keep costs to as low as $5 million for each rocket. 

“Production is at least 1,000% harder than making one of something,” Musk told Are Technica. “At least 1,000% harder.”

SpaceX Starship Prototype
SpaceX

SpaceX revealed a prototype of the Starship rocket in September. The chromium-nickel stainless steel rocket stands 50 meters (164 feet tall) with a diameter of 9 meters (29.5 feet) and is powered by 37 engines. 

It’s especially a tall order since the Starship rocket is made to be reused multiple times — the first such rocket of its kind. Musk’s ultimate goal for the rocket is to help set up a colony on Mars, bring people on a trip to the moon, and even be used for transcontinental travel. 

“The conventional space paradigms do not apply to what we’re doing here. We’re trying to build a massive fleet to make Mars habitable, to make life multi-planetary. I think we need, probably, on the order of 1,000 ships, and each of those ships would have more payload than the Saturn V — and be reusable,” he added. 

Editors' Recommendations

The best Xbox One games (March 2020)

gears 5 story modes combat release date ultimate

Blue Origin offers a peek at its enormous next-gen rocket nose cone

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket

Bans on large gatherings in Washington, San Francisco a bad sign for tech events

google io rumor roundup what to expect at googles biggest event of the year crowd

The best MacOS games you can play in 2020

best looking games of 2018 visually stunning gris

Game companies scramble to make new plans after coronavirus cancels E3

E3 2020 contingency plans

How to stay sane when working from home: 4 practical tips from a professional

Working From Home

Coronavirus: The ongoing ripple effect throughout the gaming industry

Gates Foundation and Amazon could provide coronavirus home test kits in Seattle

Trump restricts travel from Europe in bid to tackle the coronavirus

Twitter makes work from home mandatory for all of its 4,900 employees

New MacBooks with Apple’s own chips will reportedly arrive by late 2020

ipad beats studio 3 headphones 65 inch tcl 4k tv macbook air deal best buy day sale 2018 review 5870 2 768x768

Coronavirus puts university budgets to the test as classes go remote

USC indicated it would conduct lectures and seminars online rather than in classrooms

NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player diagnosed with coronavirus

Utah Jazz Player Rudy Gobert

Epic 5-hour iPhone 11 Pro battery test video is the calm we need right now

These smart home devices can help stop the spread of bacteria and viruses