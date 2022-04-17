 Skip to main content
  1. News

Hungry white dwarf feeding on red giant creates epic nova explosion

Georgina Torbet
By

Astronomers using a pair of ground-based MAGIC telescopes have observed a huge nova explosion created by a pair of stars called RS Ophiuchi or RS Oph, located in the Serpent Bearer constellation.

The binary pair consists of a small, extremely dense remnant of a former bright star called a white dwarf, along with a much larger red giant which is coming to the end of its life. The red giant is casting off layers of hydrogen as its fuel dwindles, and this gas is being sucked up by the dense white dwarf. But the sheer volume of gas being gobbled up by the white dwarf is overwhelming, and eventually, the shell of gas forming around it builds in temperature and pressure until it is thrown off in a huge thermonuclear explosion. But that isn’t the end of the story, as the two stars then continue the cycle again.

Artwork of the binary star system RS Ophiuchi:
Artwork of the binary star system RS Ophiuchi: Matter flows from the red giant onto the white dwarf. The newly added stellar envelopes explode in a bright nova about every 15 years uperbossa/Max Planck Institute for Physics

It is one of these explosions, which happen around once every 15 years, that the MAGIC telescopes have detected. The explosions are dramatic, giving off gamma rays with as much energy as 250 gigaelectronvolts, which is some of the highest energies ever seen in a nova.

The researchers were able to view the explosions quickly after being alerted by other instruments to observe with the MAGIC telescopes. “The spectacular eruption of the RS Ophiuchi shows that the MAGIC telescopes’ fast response really pays off: It takes them no more than 30 seconds to move to a new target,” said David Green of the Max Planck Institute for Physics, one of the authors, in a statement.

Observing the nova explosion was also valuable because it allowed the researchers to see its aftereffects, as the shock waves from the explosion spread out from the stars. This could help explain the origin of superfast particles which whip through space, called cosmic rays.

“This also makes nova outbursts a source of cosmic rays,” Green said. “However, they tend to play the role of local heroes – meaning to only contribute to the cosmic rays in the close neighborhood. The big players for cosmic rays are supernova remnants. The shock fronts created from stellar explosions are far more violent compared to novae.”

The research is published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Editors' Recommendations

What the Perseverance rover is hoping to find in the Jezero delta

Mars Perseverance Sol 388 - Right Mastcam-Z Camera: NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image using its Right Mastcam-Z camera. Mastcam-Z is a pair of cameras located high on the rover's mast. This image was acquired on March 24, 2022 (Sol 388) at the local mean solar time of 08:08:28.

How I repurposed an old Raspberry Pi into a travel router

A Raspberry Pi linux computer in a case with an antenna.

It’s secretly a killer month for the Nintendo Switch

A high schooler looks at a mech in 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim.

How to watch SpaceX launch a U.S. spy satellite today

COSMO-SkyMed mission ready for launch.

The best desktop computers for 2022

HP Omen 30L DESKTOP PC

The best gaming keyboards for 2022

the best gaming keyboards

James Webb researcher on how telescope will investigate exoplanet atmospheres

This artist’s conception shows the fully unfolded James Webb Space Telescope in space.

NASA’s asteroid investigator Lucy tests out its four cameras

The faintest visible stars in this raw L’LORRI image are roughly 17th magnitude, 50,000 times fainter than the unaided human eye can see. Image brightness levels have been adjusted to enhance visibility of faint stars. The exposure time was 10 seconds. Keen observers will notice that the stars are slightly elongated in this relatively unprocessed image; the Lucy team has techniques to mitigate this effect, and the optical quality is sufficient for accomplishing the science goals of the mission.

Heartstopper review: Coming out (and of age) in high school

heartstopper review nick charlie 2

Launch for Crew-4 mission to ISS confirmed for next weekend

SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts.

Chinese astronaut trio return to Earth after six-month mission

Chinese astronauts Zhai Zhigang (C), Wang Yaping (R) and Ye Guangfu will carry out the Shenzhou-13 spaceflight mission, and Zhai will be the commander, announced the China Manned Space Agency at a press conference on Oct. 14, 2021.

NASA still struggling to fuel its Space Launch System rocket

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop a mobile launcher at Launch Complex 39B, Monday, April 4, 2022.

OnePlus 10 Pro’s 10-bit photos are great, but you can’t see them

A 10-bit color photo shown on the OnePlus 10 Pro.